National Grocers Association Wraps Up Fresh Summit 2025
“The NGA Fresh Summit was a dynamic showcase of how innovation, technology and community connection are transforming the fresh departments of independent grocers,” noted Jonathan Downey, COO and SVP of Washington, D.C.-based NGA. “From AI-driven insights to hands-on store tours, attendees walked away with actionable strategies to drive growth, reduce shrink and elevate the fresh experience for today’s evolving shopper."
Day two of the event focused on shopper experience, community engagement and the future of fresh services, with sessions on fresh trends in deli and bakery, service as a differentiator, government programs with retail impact, health-and-wellness strategies, and experiential retail.
