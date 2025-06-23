National Grocers Association Wraps Up Fresh Summit 2025

Over two days of insightful sessions, store tours and networking at the NGA Fresh Summit 2025, indies discussed strategies to boost profitability in the produce, meat, dairy, deli, bakery and foodservice categories.

The National Grocers Association (NGA), a national trade association representing the independent grocery sector, brought together attendees from across the United States in Milwaukee for the NGA Fresh Summit, which took place June 16-18. Over two days of insightful sessions, store tours and networking, indies discussed strategies to boost profitability in the produce, meat, dairy, deli, bakery and foodservice categories.

Among the session topics addressed on the first day of the summit were AI-driven retail, smarter assortments, workable sustainability strategies, practical shrink reduction tips, premium product promotion and expert marketing programs. The day ended with immersive local store tours at Sendik’s Food Market, Woodman’s Market and El Rey Family Market, followed by a networking event sponsored by Palermo’s Pizza.

