National Grocers Association Promotes Staffers

Gov’t relations, accounting and foundation team members given greater responsibilities
The National Grocers Association (NGA), the trade association representing the independent supermarket industry, has made several promotions among its staff and the NGA Foundation (NGAF), the 501(c)3 nonprofit arm of the NGA. 

Stephanie Johnson, RDN has now become NGA group VP of government relations and political affairs. In this expanded role, Johnson will manage NGA’s advocacy and political affairs, including policy development and management. She will also manage the association’s Government Affairs Committee and PAC Board and work with NGA’s board of directors to ensure that policy positions are updated and approved. Further, Johnson will collaborate with NGA’s communications and public affairs team and have primary responsibility for the public affairs and ALF budgets, including fundraising.   

Having joined NGA in May 2022 as VP of government relations, Johnson quickly took the initiative to advance NGA’s priorities regarding food and nutrition. This has included speaking at events like the recent Grocery Retail for All Summit, held this past December in Washington, D.C. 

“Since joining the NGA team, Stephanie has assumed additional responsibilities and excelled at notching wins and moving the needle forward for our members,” noted Chris Jones, chief government relations officer and SVP at Washington, D.C.-based NGA. “We look forward to her future contributions to our organization.”

Marvelle Wright has become NGA senior manager of accounting. Wright, who joined NGA in October 2019 as an accounts receivable and payable specialist, has striven to improve the association’s processes and accounting functions, including daily functions and the annual audit. Her role has grown to include taking responsibility for ensuring accounts receivable are effectively managed.  

“Marvelle is often the friendly voice many of our members speak to when they are trying to pay their dues or find other information,” said Jonathan Downey, NGA’s COO and SVP.  “She continues to expand her knowledge base and is willing to jump in and support our members and our team wherever there is need. I greatly appreciate her commitment to our mission and our members.” 

Additionally, Brielle Underwood has become group director of grants for the NGAF, an expanded role now including work with the Healthy Food Financing Initiative (HFFI); Kari Wolkwitz has become an NGAF project director, working more directly with the SNAP EBT Modernization Technical Assistance Center (SEMTAC) and taking over previously outsourced analytics and evaluation reporting to the USDA Food and Nutrition Service; and Gabrielle Rumney has become an NGAF project manager, with an expanded role within SEMTAC and HFFI, including website management, resource development and outreach, as well as managing NGAF’s national advisory committee and integrating DEI principles into SEMTAC work and the larger foundation programming.  

“I’m proud of this entire team and the work they’ve accomplished since SEMTAC began over two years,” said Chelsea Matzen, NGAF VP. “I am excited for the continued growth these promotions will bring in our grant work across SEMTAC, HFFI and [The Gus Schumacher Nutrition Incentive Program].”

