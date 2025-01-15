National Grocers Association Promotes Staffers
Marvelle Wright has become NGA senior manager of accounting. Wright, who joined NGA in October 2019 as an accounts receivable and payable specialist, has striven to improve the association’s processes and accounting functions, including daily functions and the annual audit. Her role has grown to include taking responsibility for ensuring accounts receivable are effectively managed.
“Marvelle is often the friendly voice many of our members speak to when they are trying to pay their dues or find other information,” said Jonathan Downey, NGA’s COO and SVP. “She continues to expand her knowledge base and is willing to jump in and support our members and our team wherever there is need. I greatly appreciate her commitment to our mission and our members.”
Additionally, Brielle Underwood has become group director of grants for the NGAF, an expanded role now including work with the Healthy Food Financing Initiative (HFFI); Kari Wolkwitz has become an NGAF project director, working more directly with the SNAP EBT Modernization Technical Assistance Center (SEMTAC) and taking over previously outsourced analytics and evaluation reporting to the USDA Food and Nutrition Service; and Gabrielle Rumney has become an NGAF project manager, with an expanded role within SEMTAC and HFFI, including website management, resource development and outreach, as well as managing NGAF’s national advisory committee and integrating DEI principles into SEMTAC work and the larger foundation programming.
“I’m proud of this entire team and the work they’ve accomplished since SEMTAC began over two years,” said Chelsea Matzen, NGAF VP. “I am excited for the continued growth these promotions will bring in our grant work across SEMTAC, HFFI and [The Gus Schumacher Nutrition Incentive Program].”