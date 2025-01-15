National Grocers Association Promotes Staffers

The National Grocers Association (NGA), the trade association representing the independent supermarket industry, has made several promotions among its staff and the NGA Foundation (NGAF), the 501(c)3 nonprofit arm of the NGA.

Stephanie Johnson, RDN has now become NGA group VP of government relations and political affairs. In this expanded role, Johnson will manage NGA’s advocacy and political affairs, including policy development and management. She will also manage the association’s Government Affairs Committee and PAC Board and work with NGA’s board of directors to ensure that policy positions are updated and approved. Further, Johnson will collaborate with NGA’s communications and public affairs team and have primary responsibility for the public affairs and ALF budgets, including fundraising.

Having joined NGA in May 2022 as VP of government relations, Johnson quickly took the initiative to advance NGA’s priorities regarding food and nutrition. This has included speaking at events like the recent Grocery Retail for All Summit, held this past December in Washington, D.C.

“Since joining the NGA team, Stephanie has assumed additional responsibilities and excelled at notching wins and moving the needle forward for our members,” noted Chris Jones, chief government relations officer and SVP at Washington, D.C.-based NGA. “We look forward to her future contributions to our organization.”