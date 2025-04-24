National Grocers Association Names Director of Education and Insights

Hanson currently heads up the NGA Foundation Technical Assistance Center’s focus on nutrition incentive programs while also supporting foundation programs and initiatives overall. An experienced leader in building impactful learning environments, both virtual and in-person, she excels at engaging students, educators, funders and policymakers.

In her present role, Hanson oversees educational programs, leads content strategy for national events, manages a multidisciplinary team and oversees fundraising efforts with expanded program reach. Her other responsibilities include overseeing student scholarships, case competitions and such strategic initiatives as the Food Industry University Coalition.

The independent grocery sector accounts for about 1.2% of the nation’s overall economy and is responsible for generating $250 billion-plus in sales, 1.1 million jobs, $39 billion in wages and $36 billion in taxes. NGA’s members include retail and wholesale grocers located in every congressional district across the country, as well as state grocers’ associations, manufacturers and service suppliers.