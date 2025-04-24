 Skip to main content

National Grocers Association Names Director of Education and Insights

Kelly Hanson will develop content in accordance with member priorities
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
NGA Kelly Hanson Main Image
Kelly Hanson

The National Grocers Association (NGA), the trade association representing independent supermarket retailers, has appointed Kelly Hanson, currently project director with the NGA Foundation, to the role as director of education and insights.

“We’re excited for Kelly to begin her new role at NGA, where she brings a wealth of experience and expertise,” said Jonathan Downey, COO and SVP of the Washington, D.C.-based organization. “With a passion for impactful programming and a deep understanding of our members’ needs, Kelly is the perfect fit to lead our critical education efforts and shape rich content that informs and drives engagement across NGA. Under Kelly’s leadership, I look forward to watching her elevate our programs and create new opportunities for deep learning and lasting connections across our industry.”

[RELATED: National Grocers Association Promotes Staffers]

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Hanson currently heads up the NGA Foundation Technical Assistance Center’s focus on nutrition incentive programs while also supporting foundation programs and initiatives overall. An experienced leader in building impactful learning environments, both virtual and in-person, she excels at engaging students, educators, funders and policymakers. 

In her present role, Hanson oversees educational programs, leads content strategy for national events, manages a multidisciplinary team and oversees fundraising efforts with expanded program reach.  Her other responsibilities include overseeing student scholarships, case competitions and such strategic initiatives as the Food Industry University Coalition.

The independent grocery sector accounts for about 1.2% of the nation’s overall economy and is responsible for generating $250 billion-plus in sales, 1.1 million jobs, $39 billion in wages and $36 billion in taxes. NGA’s members include retail and wholesale grocers located in every congressional district across the country, as well as state grocers’ associations, manufacturers and service suppliers. 

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds