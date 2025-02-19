 Skip to main content

National Grocers Association Addresses Egg Shortage

Org for indie retailers provides recommendations to USDA in letter
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
In response to the current egg shortage, retailers large and small are limiting egg purchases.

The National Grocers Association (NGA), the trade association for independent supermarket retailers and wholesale distributors, has provided recommendations to help deal with the current egg supply shortage in a letter to U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Brooke Rollins. 

“NGA members welcome Secretary Rollins’ leadership to address the ongoing historic pressure grocers and their customers are facing from record high egg prices and supply challenges,” said Greg Ferrara, president and CEO of Washington, D.C.-based NGA. “We look forward to working closely with the secretary and the professionals at USDA to provide flexibility in the WIC program and to support science-backed policies and solutions to address these ongoing concerns.” 

In the Feb. 18 letter, NGA requested that the USDA do the following:

  • Provide Retail Flexibility for WIC Stocking Requirements: Direct all state WIC agencies to approve waivers allowing temporary flexibility in egg-stocking requirements and price controls to accommodate supply shortages.
  • Protect Consumers and Stabilize the Egg Supply: Use all available scientific resources to mitigate the effects of avian flu and bolster the resilience of the domestic egg supply.

“We appreciate the USDA’s efforts to support the food supply chain during these difficult times,” continued Ferrara. “NGA is committed to working collaboratively with the Trump Administration and the industry to ensure independent grocers can continue serving their communities and meeting the needs of their customers.”

The independent grocery sector accounts for about 1.2% of the nation’s overall economy and generates more than $250 billion in sales, 1.1 million jobs, $39 billion in wages and $36 billion in taxes. NGA members encompass retail and wholesale grocers in every congressional district across the United States, as well as state grocers’ associations, manufacturers and service suppliers. 

