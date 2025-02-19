National Grocers Association Addresses Egg Shortage

In the Feb. 18 letter, NGA requested that the USDA do the following:

Provide Retail Flexibility for WIC Stocking Requirements : Direct all state WIC agencies to approve waivers allowing temporary flexibility in egg-stocking requirements and price controls to accommodate supply shortages.

Protect Consumers and Stabilize the Egg Supply: Use all available scientific resources to mitigate the effects of avian flu and bolster the resilience of the domestic egg supply.

“We appreciate the USDA’s efforts to support the food supply chain during these difficult times,” continued Ferrara. “NGA is committed to working collaboratively with the Trump Administration and the industry to ensure independent grocers can continue serving their communities and meeting the needs of their customers.”

The independent grocery sector accounts for about 1.2% of the nation’s overall economy and generates more than $250 billion in sales, 1.1 million jobs, $39 billion in wages and $36 billion in taxes. NGA members encompass retail and wholesale grocers in every congressional district across the United States, as well as state grocers’ associations, manufacturers and service suppliers.