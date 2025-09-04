National Fisheries Institute Reveals Food Safety Executive Transition

After nearly 20 years at the National Fisheries Institute (NFI), Chief Food Safety Officer Lisa Weddig is retiring at the end of January 2026. Up until that time, Weddig will help facilitate the transition to her successor, incoming Chief Science Officer Jon Woody, whose most recent role was as the director of the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) division of preparedness and emergency programs.

In her current role, Weddig heads up NFI’s regulatory and food safety work. With a degree in food science and technology from Virginia Tech and a master’s in nutrition education from Hood College, she worked for the Food Processors Institute and the Grocery Manufacturers Association (now the Consumer Brands Association) before joining Reston, Va.-based NFI.

“Lisa is admired, respected and relied upon by the seafood community and has been for almost two decades,” noted NFI President and CEO Lisa Wallenda Picard. “Her professional reputation is sterling, but her personal demeanor and approach to things has always been a comfort to those who’ve worked with her. Let’s be honest: If you’re an NFI member calling Lisa, and it’s not to talk about Nationals baseball, you’ve got a challenge. She’s been our go-to specialist with solutions for a long time, and we congratulate her on a well-deserved retirement.”