National Fisheries Institute Reveals Food Safety Executive Transition

Lisa Weddig to retire; Jon Woody to succeed her
After nearly 20 years at the National Fisheries Institute (NFI), Chief Food Safety Officer Lisa Weddig is retiring at the end of January 2026. Up until that time, Weddig will help facilitate the transition to her successor, incoming Chief Science Officer Jon Woody, whose most recent role was as the director of the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) division of preparedness and emergency programs. 

In her current role, Weddig heads up NFI’s regulatory and food safety work. With a degree in food science and technology from Virginia Tech and a master’s in nutrition education from Hood College, she worked for the Food Processors Institute and the Grocery Manufacturers Association (now the Consumer Brands Association) before joining Reston, Va.-based NFI.

“Lisa is admired, respected and relied upon by the seafood community and has been for almost two decades,” noted NFI President and CEO Lisa Wallenda Picard. “Her professional reputation is sterling, but her personal demeanor and approach to things has always been a comfort to those who’ve worked with her. Let’s be honest: If you’re an NFI member calling Lisa, and it’s not to talk about Nationals baseball, you’ve got a challenge.  She’s been our go-to specialist with solutions for a long time, and we congratulate her on a well-deserved retirement.”       

In addition to his 24 years of experience at FDA, Woody brings to his next position a deep understanding of the food industry, having also worked at the National Food Processors Association and its education arm, the Food Processors Institute, after earning his master’s degree in food science from Penn State. 

At FDA, he led food safety preparedness and response initiatives, including the agency’s food defense program, and played a key role in developing and implementing such Food Safety Modernization Act regulations as the Intentional Adulteration and Food Traceability rules.

“Jon is a recognized food safety expert and will be a tremendous resource for our members,” said Picard. “Regulatory compliance, policy development and emergency preparedness are a holy trinity in food safety. We couldn’t be more pleased to have him join our team.”

Weddig and Woody will coordinate on regulatory and food safety issues through the 2026 Global Seafood Market Conference, which will take place Jan. 18-22. 

