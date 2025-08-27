National Fisheries Institute Hires New Media and Communications Manager

The National Fisheries Institute (NFI) has named Brandon Shillingford its new media and communications manager. Shillingford brings to his latest role an extensive professional background in journalism, strategic communications and advocacy.

“We are thrilled to have Brandon joining us,” said Lisa Wallenda Picard, president and CEO of Reston, Va.-based NFI. “Having someone fill this role with a solid strategic communications base has always been important. Brandon will hit the ground running while he learns the seafood value chain and our policy and program focuses. He will be on hand for the NFI Leadership Summit in September, where he will begin to meet our member companies.”

Shillingford previously worked at CNN and NPR, developing his skills in media production, storytelling and audience engagement. His most recent role was with an international trade and development organization, where he advanced messaging related to complex policy issues and global economic priorities.