National Fisheries Institute Hires New Media and Communications Manager

Brandon Shillingford previously worked at CNN and NPR
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
NFI Brandon Shillingford Main Image
Brandon Shillingford

The National Fisheries Institute (NFI) has named Brandon Shillingford its new media and communications manager. Shillingford brings to his latest role an extensive professional background in journalism, strategic communications and advocacy.

“We are thrilled to have Brandon joining us,” said Lisa Wallenda Picard, president and CEO of Reston, Va.-based NFI. “Having someone fill this role with a solid strategic communications base has always been important. Brandon will hit the ground running while he learns the seafood value chain and our policy and program focuses. He will be on hand for the NFI Leadership Summit in September, where he will begin to meet our member companies.”

Shillingford previously worked at CNN and NPR, developing his skills in media production, storytelling and audience engagement. His most recent role was with an international trade and development organization, where he advanced messaging related to complex policy issues and global economic priorities.

“I am excited to join NFI,” noted Shillingford. “The seafood space is a dynamic one, with a robust story to tell, and I look forward to being part of the team that delivers on such a positive narrative. From trade and innovation to sustainability and nutrition, there are so many important aspects of the seafood community that I look forward to working on.”

Shillingford earned a degree in digital journalism at Virginia Commonwealth University, during which time he was a host on WVCW Radio, the college’s radio station, where he gained expertise in communicating across diverse platforms. According to NFI, his combined newsroom and advocacy experience “uniquely positions him to craft compelling stories that elevate the voice of [the organization] and its members.”

NFI is the leading trade association for the seafood industry, with members representing all aspects of the value chain from water to table. 

