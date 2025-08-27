National Fisheries Institute Hires New Media and Communications Manager
“I am excited to join NFI,” noted Shillingford. “The seafood space is a dynamic one, with a robust story to tell, and I look forward to being part of the team that delivers on such a positive narrative. From trade and innovation to sustainability and nutrition, there are so many important aspects of the seafood community that I look forward to working on.”
Shillingford earned a degree in digital journalism at Virginia Commonwealth University, during which time he was a host on WVCW Radio, the college’s radio station, where he gained expertise in communicating across diverse platforms. According to NFI, his combined newsroom and advocacy experience “uniquely positions him to craft compelling stories that elevate the voice of [the organization] and its members.”
NFI is the leading trade association for the seafood industry, with members representing all aspects of the value chain from water to table.