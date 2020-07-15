Narrowing the SNAP Gap: How independent grocers can integrate SNAP online

Webinar Date: Thursday, July 23, 2020, at 11 a.m. EDT

How can my store accept SNAP online?



COVID-19 has impacted our society in many ways but the move to shop online is certainly of the most impactful for grocers. Freshop will cover how to take SNAP online and will discuss the challenges and successes of the program, including updates from independent grocer Jimmy Wright who has been part of the pilot program from the beginning, including testifying before Congress on the setup, progress and current state of the program. Key steps and examples will be provided to help your store close the SNAP gap.



Join this informative webinar and hear from experts in the field, who share their proven experiences and practices on how to sign up, get approved and start accepting SNAP online payment.

In this webinar, you’ll learn:

What steps are needed to get approved?

What states are live?

How long is the process to get live?

Do I need special equipment?

How does your online platform accept payments?

How can you handle non-SNAP items?

Handling pickup and delivery fees?

For you to easily get started, we’ll give you simple steps to:

Get your Letter of Interest in to FNS

Check your data for SNAP items

Connect with Fiserv to connect your store to the your state processor

Configure Freshop

Speakers: