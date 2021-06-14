The Name Shoppers Trust for Traditions

It means a lot to be invited to dinner year after year. It's a responsibility the team at Reuben® Corned Beef doesn't take lightly. With over 50 years of experience bringing families around the table to celebrate, you can now offer delicious Reuben Corned Beef as an anytime protein in cuts like eye of round, point cut brisket and classic flat cut brisket. Include Reuben Corned Beef in your next order and help your customers make every day a new tradition. Learn More.