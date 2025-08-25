Moving on From Hi-Lo Pricing

Supplier Negotiations

Dialing back the role of hi-lo doesn’t mean turning away all trade funding. When promotional opportunities come along that fit the grocer’s strategy, it makes sense to take the money.

At the same time, grocers should open conversations with their vendors about participating in their retail media network. Digital investment allows for more precise targeting, less waste, consumer insights, and clearer ROI. It’s a reasonable argument that hi-lo isn’t serving anyone particularly well and that more personalized tactics will deliver better results.

Team Incentives

Incentives may need to evolve along with the business model. Sales and margin dollars should matter more than rate. Dollars are what will allow you to invest in strategic initiatives that differentiate your business. In addition, fixation on rate can get grocers sideways with their customers, exacerbating the exodus to alternative channels.

Also, metrics on which incentives are based should capture true contribution to the business. For example, produce buyers should be compensated on total category margin dollars: sales minus cost minus shrink. Driving more volume isn’t valuable to the company if shelf life is subpar, fresh perception is compromised, and shrink is excessive as a result.

Change Management

For companies that make this move, fear of change will arise as a complicating factor both internally and externally. Team members will be nervous that pulling back on longstanding promotions will keep them from hitting their numbers. A segment of customers will worry because they have always associated frequent deals with value.