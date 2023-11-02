Most Consumers Still Leery About AI: Report

Consumer wariness about artificial intelligence is all too real, a new study found. According to the latest edition of dunnhumby Consumer Trends Tracker (CTT), only 20% of people in the United States "mostly" or "completely" trust AI.

As one might expect, there are demographic differences, apparent in varying trust levels among digital natives versus older consumers. Dunnhumby’s research shows that nearly a third (31%) of those under age 45 mostly or completely trust this technology versus 8% of those over 55.

Assumptions, fears and gaps in knowledge about AI are driving some of the uncertainty. The consumer trends tracker from dunnhumby pinpointed the top five AI-related concerns as loss of jobs; security and privacy; loss of human touch; technology “in the wrong hands”; and misinformation.

In turn, those who embrace AI appreciate its benefits. Younger respondents said they like how it can be used for budgeting, personalization and sustainability, factors that dunnhumby noted are relevant for grocers. In addition, 46% agreed that security can be enhanced with this technology.