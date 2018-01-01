Modern Table Protein-Rich Mac-and-Cheese

Modern Table has introduced Spirals, mac-and-cheese that delivers 21 grams of complete protein and a desirable pasta texture accomplished through a blend of lentils, rice and peas. The new shape also delivers all nine essential amino acids for long-lasting energy, good digestion and improved muscle health. Suitable for creating pasta recipes, the new spirals are said to be a clean, nutritious alternative to traditional wheat pastas and are free of GMOs, gluten, soy, dairy and nuts, as well as vegan. Two flavors are available – White Cheddar and Sharp Cheddar – with each package containing two servings and retailing for a suggested $2.49-$2.99.