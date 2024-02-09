Misfits Markets Introduces Fulfilled By Misfits

Imperfect Foods is now part of Misfits Market, which recently launched Fulfilled by Misfits, a dedicated service for perishable brands to store, pick, pack, fulfill and deliver items nationwide via Misfits Market’s logistics platform.

Online grocer Misfits Market has launched Fulfilled by Misfits (FBM), a dedicated service for perishable brands to store, pick, pack, fulfill and deliver items nationwide via Misfits Market’s logistics platform. FBM helps perishable businesses achieve profitability by scaling faster via more cost-effective, reliable and robust solutions for storage, fulfillment and e-commerce. The platform draws on Misfits’ core logistics competency and uses the company’s existing infrastructure and in-house built technology to offer a simple, customizable solution for perishable businesses.

“At Misfits Market, we’re always looking for ways to reimagine the food system and eradicate food waste by finding value in places others don’t look,” noted Abhi Ramesh, founder and CEO of Philadelphia-based Misfits. “Fulfilled by Misfits is an emerging B2B offering that expands on our mission by helping consumer brands rapidly achieve a level of efficiency, cost savings and scale that would otherwise be out of reach.”

Misfits employs its national scale, five temperature-controlled facilities, comprehensive warehouse management system (WMS), internal delivery network and relationships with legacy third-party logistics (3PL) to offer best-in-class middle- and last-mile rates while boosting cold chain efficiency. Among FBM’s core services are:

Pallet receipt and storage

Pick and pack operations for order fulfillment

A fully built-out tech-forward WMS and customizable programming that helps determine the amount of coolant needed per order

1PL and 3PL shipping: a full-service logistics offering including a fully tracked first, middle and last mile using Misfits Market’s first-party delivery network or one of its last-mile shipping partners across the country

FBM is currently working with such consumer brands as Spot & Tango, Cometeer and Little Spoon.

Founded in 2018, Misfits delivers organic produce, high-quality meats and seafood, plant-based proteins, dairy, bakery, wine, and other grocery items to nearly every ZIP code in 48 states at up to 30% off traditional grocery store prices. Founded in 2018, the company has raised more than $525 million in funding and successfully completed the acquisition of Imperfect Foods. In 2023, Progressive Named it among the 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.