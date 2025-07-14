 Skip to main content

Misfits Market Now Carries Sustainable Household Essentials

Eco-conscious brands offered are Molly’s Suds, Repurpose, If You Care, Caboo, and Root & Splendor
Misfits Market's Household Essentials assortment consists of about 30 high-usage SKUs, including biodegradable trash bags, bamboo paper goods, reusable kitchen supplies and safer-ingredient laundry detergents.

Online grocery platform Misfits Market has expanded its offerings beyond the kitchen with the launch of its inaugural household category. The assortment consists of about 30 high-usage SKUs, encompassing biodegradable trash bags, bamboo paper goods, reusable kitchen supplies and safer-ingredient laundry detergents. 

Misfits Market shoppers can choose from a curated selection of household goods that have been carefully vetted to exclude harsh chemicals, synthetic fragrances, and single-use plastics when possible while still prioritizing effectiveness. The new aisle features products in the four key subcategories of laundry care, cleaning supplies, kitchen goods and paper products from five brands: Molly’s Suds, Repurpose, If You Care, Caboo, and Root & Splendor.

“Our customers trust us to deliver better groceries from brands doing the right thing for people and the planet, and now we’re making it easier to extend those same values to the rest of their homes,” noted Abhi Ramesh, founder and CEO of Delanco, N.J.-based Misfits Market. “We know how hard it can be to find everyday items in traditional grocery stores that are made with ingredients you can trust, so we meticulously curated this collection from brands that take quality as seriously as we do.”

The introduction of the Household Essentials section marks a major milestone in the e-grocer’s evolution into a wider destination for everyday items while staying true to its mission of tackling waste and making sustainable options more accessible.

Over the past 12 months, the company has ramped up category and product expansion in the following ways:

  • Since the start of 2024, the total number of SKUs now surpasses 1,100, up 50% year over year
  • Odds & Ends, the company’s private label line, now surpasses 100 SKUs, with 60 new products under development
  • New categories expanded over the past year include wellness, vitamins, pet care, and now household goods

“We’re building the next-generation online grocery experience that is waste-conscious and deeply curated,” added Ramesh. “By investing in category growth, product innovation and a seamless online experience, we’re seeing record customer acquisition in a period often marked by seasonal softness among our competitor set.”  

Working directly with farmers and producers, Misfits Market has built a food value supply chain to reduce waste and make shopping for high-quality groceries easier and more affordable throughout the contiguous United States. To date, the company has rescued 238 million-plus pounds of food and raised more than $525 million in funding. 

