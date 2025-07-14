Misfits Market Now Carries Sustainable Household Essentials

Online grocery platform Misfits Market has expanded its offerings beyond the kitchen with the launch of its inaugural household category. The assortment consists of about 30 high-usage SKUs, encompassing biodegradable trash bags, bamboo paper goods, reusable kitchen supplies and safer-ingredient laundry detergents.

Misfits Market shoppers can choose from a curated selection of household goods that have been carefully vetted to exclude harsh chemicals, synthetic fragrances, and single-use plastics when possible while still prioritizing effectiveness. The new aisle features products in the four key subcategories of laundry care, cleaning supplies, kitchen goods and paper products from five brands: Molly’s Suds, Repurpose, If You Care, Caboo, and Root & Splendor.

