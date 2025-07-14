Misfits Market Now Carries Sustainable Household Essentials
The introduction of the Household Essentials section marks a major milestone in the e-grocer’s evolution into a wider destination for everyday items while staying true to its mission of tackling waste and making sustainable options more accessible.
Over the past 12 months, the company has ramped up category and product expansion in the following ways:
- Since the start of 2024, the total number of SKUs now surpasses 1,100, up 50% year over year
- Odds & Ends, the company’s private label line, now surpasses 100 SKUs, with 60 new products under development
- New categories expanded over the past year include wellness, vitamins, pet care, and now household goods
“We’re building the next-generation online grocery experience that is waste-conscious and deeply curated,” added Ramesh. “By investing in category growth, product innovation and a seamless online experience, we’re seeing record customer acquisition in a period often marked by seasonal softness among our competitor set.”
Working directly with farmers and producers, Misfits Market has built a food value supply chain to reduce waste and make shopping for high-quality groceries easier and more affordable throughout the contiguous United States. To date, the company has rescued 238 million-plus pounds of food and raised more than $525 million in funding.