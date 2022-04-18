Gerrit J. Verburg Co. has expanded its portfolio of nostalgic sweets with the introduction of MiniMini Chicles Gum, available in fruit-flavored and sugar-free peppermint varieties. The whimsical chewing gum aims to transport consumers back to childhood as they enjoy the tiny bits of candy-coated gum in an easy-to-tear and -pour pouch. MiniMini Chicles Fruit-Flavored Gum features bright colors — orange, pink, yellow and green — in every 0.79-ounce pouch, while Sugar-free Peppermint Chicles deliver a refreshing mint blast in a 0.58-ounce pouch. Both flavors are gluten-free and GMO-free. A pouch of either variety has a suggested retail price of $1 and ships in 12 20-count displays per case. Gerrit J. Verburg Co. offers iconic gum brands Black Jack, Clove and Beemans; Gerrit’s Bakery Stroopwafels; Pink Cadillacs gummies; Allsorts gourmet English licorice; Gumbilees gourmet wine gums; Gustaf’s Dutch Licorice; and Fort Knox Chocolate Coins and Gold Bars, among other products.