Mighty Sesame Co. Creamy & Squeezable Tahini

Mighty Sesame Co.’s organic, squeezable and ready-to-use tahini, made from 100 percent slow-roasted sesame seeds, is organic, vegan, gluten- and dairy-free, Keto-friendly, kosher, and halal. The creamy condiment adds flavor to any number of dishes, with just one ingredient delivering plant-based protein. Also available in a Whole Seed variety made from unhulled sesame seeds, which provides more calcium and a richer tahini flavor, the product retails for a suggested $4.99 per 10.9-ounce squeezable bottle. Mighty Sesame Co. is distributed by Kayco, a major manufacturer and supplier of kosher foods.