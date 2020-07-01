Miami-area Neighborhood Market to Offer Greater Shopping Convenience

A new Neighborhood Market opening in the Miami area this week will feature a range of technologies to help customers save time and money, according to a blog post on parent company Walmart Inc.’s corporate site.

Among the Coral Way, Fla., store’s offerings:

Online Grocery Pickup : The company’s first such location in this part of Miami will be able to fulfill hundreds of orders a day.

Same-Day Grocery Delivery : Specially trained personal shoppers pick out produce and grocery items to be delivered to customers’ doors.

Expanded Checkout Options : The store is the first location in Florida to offer this experience, which has been tested at a prototype store in Arkansas. The Coral Way Neighborhood Market will provide large-basket self-checkout lanes that enable customers to scan the groceries themselves or have an associate dubbed a “self-checkout host” help with the transaction.

Check Out With Me : Offered in Walmart supercenters, this service enables customers to skip lines, as associates can check customers out anywhere in the store using handheld store devices.

As well as these features, the store will have a pharmacy, a full-service deli and Walmart’s recently revamped fresh produce department. The location will employ about 100 associates.

“I know customers will love this store, but I’m even more excited about how our associates will react to it,” noted Patrick Shanks, regional VP, Neighborhood Market operations, in his blog post. “Associates across the country tell us they want to spend less time on repetitive tasks and more time helping customers. By expanding self-checkout and adding Check Out With Me, associates will be on the sales floor where they can help customers – fast.”

Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart operates more than 11,300 stores under 58 banners in 27 countries, and ecommerce websites, employing 2.2 million-plus associates worldwide. The company is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.