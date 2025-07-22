 Skip to main content

Mexican Food Brand Tia Lupita Acquired by Vilore

"Shark Tank" standout to help importer/distributor expand into natural food category
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Vilore Acquisition
Tia Lupita Foods, known for its clean-label hot sauces, grain-free cactus tortilla chips and Mexican Chili Crunch, gained national attention on "Shark Tank."

Importer and distributor Vilore Foods has acquired the popular Mexican food brand Tia Lupita Foods

Tia Lupita Foods aligns with Vilore Foods' mission to bring culturally rich products to modern consumers. The acquisition also marks Vilore's official entry into the natural food space, expanding its portfolio with Tia Lupita's distinct offerings of gluten-free, non-GMO and preservative-free products.

Founded by Hector Saldivar, Tia Lupita Foods celebrates the family hot sauce recipe of his mother, Tia Lupita. Originating in Mexico and launching in San Francisco, the brand offers better-for-you, innovative and sustainable products like signature hot sauces, grain-free cactus tortilla chips and Mexican Chili Crunch. 

[RELATED: Progressive Grocer Names the Best New Products of 2025]

In 2023, Tia Lupita Foods gained national notoriety after being featured on the TV show "Shark Tank" and securing an investment from Shark Kevin O'Leary (aka Mr. Wonderful). At the same time, Tia Lupita was also named among the 10 finalists in PepsiCo Inc.’s Greenhouse Accelerator Program: Juntos Crecemos (Together We Grow) Edition. Tia Lupita Foods is currently available at grocery stores nationwide, including Whole Foods Market and Target. 

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

"This acquisition signifies Vilore Foods' powerhouse expertise in distributing and championing Hispanic food brands in the U.S. market," said Edgar R. Vargas, director of growth and brand development for San Antonio-based Vilore Foods. "As more U.S. households seek trusted and authentic, culturally connected products, we've kept an eye on the growth and potential of Tia Lupita Foods and believe this partnership will take the brand to the next level."

"I'm thrilled that Tia Lupita Foods is joining the Vilore Foods family," said Saldivar. "Vilore Foods understands the cultural roots that drive our brand and has the reach and experience to take our products to even more shelves and kitchens across the country."

Research affirms that Hispanic shoppers are gaining market share and driving CPG growth. According to two new reports from Chicago-based Circana, Hispanics now comprise 20% of the U.S. population and more than 25% of Gen Z and Gen Alpha consumers identify as Hispanic.

Circana‘s data also shows that Hispanic households deliver 16% of total growth. These households have outpaced non-Hispanics in both dollar and unit sales growth over the past year, despite over-indexing in incomes below $50,000.

Besides Tiburon, Calif.-based Tia Lupita Foods, Vilore’s portfolio includes such Hispanic brands as La Costeña, Jumex and Totis. The company also serves as a strategic distribution partner for global names such as Procter & Gamble and Mead Johnson Nutrition.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds