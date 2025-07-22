Mexican Food Brand Tia Lupita Acquired by Vilore

"This acquisition signifies Vilore Foods' powerhouse expertise in distributing and championing Hispanic food brands in the U.S. market," said Edgar R. Vargas, director of growth and brand development for San Antonio-based Vilore Foods. "As more U.S. households seek trusted and authentic, culturally connected products, we've kept an eye on the growth and potential of Tia Lupita Foods and believe this partnership will take the brand to the next level."

"I'm thrilled that Tia Lupita Foods is joining the Vilore Foods family," said Saldivar. "Vilore Foods understands the cultural roots that drive our brand and has the reach and experience to take our products to even more shelves and kitchens across the country."

Research affirms that Hispanic shoppers are gaining market share and driving CPG growth. According to two new reports from Chicago-based Circana, Hispanics now comprise 20% of the U.S. population and more than 25% of Gen Z and Gen Alpha consumers identify as Hispanic.

Circana‘s data also shows that Hispanic households deliver 16% of total growth. These households have outpaced non-Hispanics in both dollar and unit sales growth over the past year, despite over-indexing in incomes below $50,000.

Besides Tiburon, Calif.-based Tia Lupita Foods, Vilore’s portfolio includes such Hispanic brands as La Costeña, Jumex and Totis. The company also serves as a strategic distribution partner for global names such as Procter & Gamble and Mead Johnson Nutrition.