Merchandising Strategies: How Brands Can Adapt to Disruption in 2021 and Beyond

Webinar Date: Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at 2 p.m. EST

As we head into 2021, we still face an enormous amount of uncertainty in the world of retail. Flexibility, agility and adaptability are three things that brands and retailers must embrace in the coming months, to maximize merchandising and continue to drive sales in the store. As brands continue to look for a way to reduce operational costs and better manage inventory assets, an agile solution has never been more critical to win at the shelf in this unpredictable environment.



Join James Slavet and Ken Drish from Trax on Tuesday, February 9th at 2:00pm ET when they will discuss the long-term impact COVID is having on the role of the store and outline strategies for how to win at the shelf including:

How to rethink your workforce to optimize coverage in stores

How to drive revenue opportunities at the shelf, create brand loyalty, and focus on product innovation

How to increase data-visibility to respond to shifting shopper behavior

How to best implement merchandising strategies to adapt for future store success

Speakers