Meijer, Ralphs Prepare for Drug Take Back Day Events

As part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on April 22, Meijer Inc. and Ralphs Grocery Co. will help customers dispose of unused and expired medications. Although Meijer offers kiosks year-round for disposal of items, the retailer is preparing for an influx of customers that day.

During the event last year, Meijer collected 3 tons of medication. Since the program’s inception in February 2019, the retailer has collected more than 120 tons of unneeded medications in easily identifiable kiosks near each of its pharmacies.

"Although spring cleaning is top of mind right now for many people, it's easy to forget about clearing out medicine cabinets. The Meijer Drug Take Back Program helps our customers remove the risk of an unforeseen medication accident and helps keep medications out of our waterways and environment, by providing a secure place to dispose of them," said Jackie Morse, VP of Meijer Pharmacy. "It adds a convenience to one-stop shopping and is a great way to dispose of unused, unwanted and expired medications."

Ralphs and Kroger Health, meanwhile, are working with Cardinal Health and DisposeRx to hold take-back events throughout Southern California. Locations include:

Culver City Police Department

Hoag Hospital, Irvine, Cali.

Leisure World Seal Beach

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station

South Pasadena Police Department

"Ralphs and our affiliated brands work diligently to provide expert and credible care to customers every single day,” said Dr. Linh Lee, director of health and wellness/pharmacy for Ralphs Pharmacy. “We prioritize the safe disposal of unused or expired prescription and nonprescription drugs to protect the welfare of our local communities, and create healthier environments for everyone.”

Continued Lee: “Ralphs' pharmacists are excited to again collaborate across our communities with local law enforcement, Cardinal Health and DisposeRx by providing safe and convenient locations to dispose of unused or expired prescription drugs on the DEA's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day."

Compton, Calif.-based Ralphs employs more than 18,000 associates at 184 supermarkets across Southern California. Its parent company, Cincinnati-based Kroger, is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Privately owned Meijer, based in Grand Rapids, Mich., operates 501 supercenters, Meijer Grocery, neighborhood markets and Express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The company is No. 20 on The PG 100.