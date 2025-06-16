Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give Scores $1.5M for Hunger Relief

Meijer wrapped up its LPGA Classic for Simply Give event on June 15, honoring the winner of this year’s tournament and bestowing a record $1.5 million gift to local food pantries. Carlota Ciganda came up at the top of the leaderboard to win the 2025 women’s golf crown, after she birdied the final two holes.

"I love coming here. It reminds me of Spain where I'm from. Very similar. Lots of trees, peaceful. I love the golf course. Five par 5s, you can hit it hard here," Ciganda said of the course at Blythewood Country Club in Belmont, Mich., not far from Meijer’s corporate headquarters.

Meijer CEO Rick Keyes noted that the event continues to grow in popularity and impact. "We are incredibly grateful for how the community embraced our event again this year, helping set attendance and volunteer records. More importantly, we are proud of the significant impact this tournament has on communities throughout the Midwest. This would not be possible without the staff, volunteers, sponsors, players, and spectators who made this a week to remember,” he declared.