 Skip to main content

Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give Scores $1.5M for Hunger Relief

11th annual golf tournament benefits year-round program supporting local food pantries
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Meijer simply give
From L to R: Meijer CEO Rick Keyes, 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic winner Carlota Ciganda and the event's executive director, Cathy Cooper.

Meijer wrapped up its LPGA Classic for Simply Give event on June 15, honoring the winner of this year’s tournament and bestowing a record $1.5 million gift to local food pantries. Carlota Ciganda came up at the top of the leaderboard to win the 2025 women’s golf crown, after she birdied the final two holes.

"I love coming here. It reminds me of Spain where I'm from. Very similar. Lots of trees, peaceful. I love the golf course. Five par 5s, you can hit it hard here," Ciganda said of the course at Blythewood Country Club in Belmont, Mich., not far from Meijer’s corporate headquarters.

[RELATED: Meijer Widens Efforts to Address Health Care Needs of Rural and Senior Residents]

Meijer CEO Rick Keyes noted that the event continues to grow in popularity and impact. "We are incredibly grateful for how the community embraced our event again this year, helping set attendance and volunteer records. More importantly, we are proud of the significant impact this tournament has on communities throughout the Midwest. This would not be possible without the staff, volunteers, sponsors, players, and spectators who made this a week to remember,” he declared.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

The impact of the event is especially important across communities in need. The Midwest grocer reported that this Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give raised a record-breaking amount of funds to help stock the shelves of hundreds of food pantries across the Midwest. In addition to the $1.5 million raised by the event, Meijer will donate $25,000 to a hunger relief organization of Ciganda's choice. That recipient will be announced within a few weeks. 

This was the 11th year of the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, which draws thousands of spectators around the area and is run by a large continent of volunteers from the Meijer organization.

Privately owned Meijer operates 500-plus supercenters, grocery stores, neighborhood markets and express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company employs more than 70,000 associates and is No. 23 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers for 2025.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds