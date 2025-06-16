Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give Scores $1.5M for Hunger Relief
The impact of the event is especially important across communities in need. The Midwest grocer reported that this Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give raised a record-breaking amount of funds to help stock the shelves of hundreds of food pantries across the Midwest. In addition to the $1.5 million raised by the event, Meijer will donate $25,000 to a hunger relief organization of Ciganda's choice. That recipient will be announced within a few weeks.
This was the 11th year of the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, which draws thousands of spectators around the area and is run by a large continent of volunteers from the Meijer organization.
Privately owned Meijer operates 500-plus supercenters, grocery stores, neighborhood markets and express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company employs more than 70,000 associates and is No. 23 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers for 2025.