Meijer Becomes First Retailer to Offer Free At-Home COVID Tests

Meijer has become the first retailer to offer at-home COVID-19 PCR tests free of charge to customers at its 254 pharmacies throughout the Midwest.

The new program will be managed through a partnership with eTrueNorth, a testing company that has performed millions of COVID-19 tests at more than 800 sites nationwide.

"We are very pleased to be the first retail pharmacy location to offer this service," said Jackie Morse, vice president of pharmacy at Meijer. "Our pharmacies have provided many important services throughout the pandemic, and this new COVID-19 testing option is another key example of how we continue to look for ways to help our customers, team members and communities."

Those interested in obtaining a test must first register by visiting ineedacovid19test.com. After completing an online assessment and selecting a Meijer location, individuals will be provided a voucher that will be used to pick up their test kit. The voucher can be printed or shown on a smartphone.

After performing the self-collection nasal swab, individuals will return the specimen in the specimen bag to the same Meijer pharmacy where they received the test kit and deposit it into a clearly designated drop box at the pharmacy. Specimens must be returned the same day they are collected. The specimen will then be shipped to a certified laboratory for a PCR analysis. Test results are expected within 48 to 72 hours. The service is available Monday through Friday.

For those with symptoms, tests may be picked up and specimens dropped off by a family member or friend with proof of voucher. Meijer encourages customers who use this service to wear a mask or face covering when picking up a test and returning a specimen to the drop box.

Individuals will receive an email when their test results are available. The test results and a printable report will be available in their account at ineedacovid19test.com.

Also on Monday, Gopuff announced it will be giving away 200,000 free at-home COVID-19 tests to customers nationwide through Feb. 15, 2022. Demand for COVID-19 test kits on Gopuff soared 10,000% from pre-Omicron levels and test kits remain one of the top essential items customers are searching for on the platform, the company says.

To receive a free at-home COVID test from Gopuff, first-time customers can simply add any at-home COVID-19 test kit to their cart. Existing Gopuff customers can add any two at-home COVID-19 test kits to their cart, and one will automatically be marked free at checkout.

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Meijer operates more than 258 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The company is No. 18 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food retailers in North America.