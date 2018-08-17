Meat the Experts: How to Get the Most Out of Your Meat Case

There are several emerging and continuing challenges affecting grocers as we enter the second half of a tumultuous 2018. Among them: corporate transparency; ever-increasing social responsibility; the quest for sustainability; the continued proliferation of all things tech; and a more savvy, more educated consumer market are a few of the factors grocers need to consider while navigating this growing industry within an increasingly volatile national and global landscape.

Wouldn’t it be great if there was a team of experts that could help guide grocers through these challenges, offering not only first-class products of the highest quality, but also leading-edge solutions to help develop a plan of attack, market those products and cut through the clutter of our retail environment?

Luckily, that team of experts does exist: the Tyson Fresh Meats Team, the Beef & Pork Experts™.

Wait, That Tyson?

Most folks likely think of chicken upon hearing the Tyson Foods name – makes sense, they’re known for their success as the world’s second largest poultry producer. However, you may be surprised to learn that Tyson Fresh Meats, Inc., the company’s beef and pork division, had nearly $15 billion in beef sales and more than $5 billion in pork sales in 2017, compared to nearly $11.5 billion in chicken sales. So clearly, Tyson Foods is far more than a “chicken company.”

In fact, Tyson Fresh Meats produces approximately 1 of every 5 pounds of fresh beef and pork in the U.S. That’s an average of 1,385 loads of beef and 664 loads of pork – every week. Like big numbers? Try these. On the pork side, their six pork plants generate more than 435,000 boxes and 25,500 combos weekly from more than 2,000 active SKUs. Their eight beef plants process approximately 130,000 head of cattle each week… we’re talking enough carcasses to fill 28 football fields.

Meat the Experts

So who’s behind all of this meat movement? Well, the Tyson Fresh Meats Team is comprised of more than 41,000 dedicated professionals operating out of five Service Center hubs and 24 field sales offices across the country, in addition to 10 international offices that enable them to deliver trusted service and top-tier quality products worldwide.

And speaking of products, let’s be up front: a great company is only as strong as its brand, or in this case, brands plural. The experts at Tyson Fresh Meats have developed a portfolio of brands that are widely recognized for being an exceptional experience to retail customers like you. From the top-tier beef and pork brand of Chairman’s Reserve® Premium Meats to the natural goodness of Open Prairie® Natural* Meats and the revered tradition of

ibp Trusted Excellence® beef and pork, this stellar lineup of quality brands brings the level of service and excellence that can make a difference to your bottom line.

BEEF

CHAIRMAN’S RESERVE Premium Beef – Higher standards in marbling, maturity and muscle texture ensure an elevated eating experience.

OPEN PRAIRIE Natural* Angus Beef – Quality, natural Angus with no added hormones and no antibiotics administered – ever.

STAR RANCH ANGUS® Beef – A high-value Angus brand, selected for rich flavor and consistency.

ibp TRUSTED EXCELLENCE Beef – The industry leader in fresh beef variety and world-class service.

PORK

CHAIRMAN’S RESERVE Prime Pork – The upper echelon of pork. Hand-selected for optimal marbling, coloring and pH for an even more tender, juicy and flavorful cut.

CHAIRMAN’S RESERVE Premium Pork – All-natural* cuts, hand-selected to ensure consistent high marks in marbling, firmness and texture.

OPEN PRAIRIE Natural* Pork – No added hormones**, no antibiotics — ever, all vegetarian diet, except milk.

ibp TRUSTED EXCELLENCE Pork – A tradition of quality fresh pork and superior service from the industry leader.

SUPREME TENDER® Pork – All-natural* pork enhanced with a simple marinade of water and salt. No preservatives, artificial ingredients or phosphates.

VALUE ADDED

REUBEN® Corned Beef – Ensuring the quality and options to fit all your corned beef needs, including the Classic Flat and Point Cut Briskets.

Put the Experts to Work for You

Okay, so let’s recap: a storied tradition as one of the world’s leading producers of quality meat products. A team of professionals dedicated to delivering superior service and ensuring your success. A portfolio of diverse brands chock full of a wide range of products that will capably address all of your meat case needs. All that’s left is you reaching out to them to get started making a difference in your operation today.

Visit TheBeefAndPorkExperts.com to learn more about the Tyson Fresh Meats Team and put the Experts to work for you.

*Minimally processed. No artificial ingredients.

**Federal regulations prohibit the use of added hormones in pork.