MDI and Instacart Team to Offer E-Commerce Solutions for Independent Grocers

Members of distributor’s retailer network can adopt Storefront Pro and launch on app
Wholesale grocery distributor Merchants Distributors LLC (MDI) and grocery technology company Instacart have formed a partnership to offer Instacart’s e-commerce solutions to MDI’s network of independent grocers. Under the partnership, participating MDI independent grocers will join the Instacart App to offer customers same-day delivery and enable Storefront Pro, Instacart’s fully customizable end-to-end e-commerce solution built especially for grocers.

“We’ve long admired MDI and how, for over 90 years, they have supported independent grocers with essential expertise, infrastructure and scale so that they can thrive and grow,” said Nick Nickitas, general manager of independent grocery and mid-market retail partnerships at San Francisco-based Instacart. “It’s a privilege to team up with MDI and their retailers to enhance the guest experience with the adoption of Instacart’s platform. Together, we’ll empower leading local grocers to deliver a seamless, flexible way to shop while preserving the local connection that sets them apart in the communities they serve. We’re so proud to partner with a distributor that’s leading the way in digital transformation for independent grocers.”

“As a wholesaler, it’s important that we equip our retail partners with the ability to connect with customers however they shop,” said Mary Kellmanson, SVP marketing at Hickory, N.C.-based MDI. “By powering our e-commerce service with Instacart, we’re able to support our independent retailers with a comprehensive solution that gives us the merchandising flexibility we need to help our retailers grow their digital presence and better serve their communities.”

Storefront Pro provides MDI’s independent retail members advanced customization capabilities and strong control over their digital storefronts, including access to data and analytic tools powered by Instacart’s technology to help pinpoint growth opportunities. The independent retailers will also have access to complete, full-stack fulfillment technologies to enable pickup and delivery. The white-label e-commerce solution will additionally give MDI’s independents the ability to explore new retail media capabilities via access to Instacart Carrot Ads, allowing retailers to monetize their digital and physical footprints through a unified retail media network. 

With the rollout of Storefront Pro and retailer availability on the Instacart App, MDI’s independent retail partners will be able to bring an elevated omnichannel shopping experience to the communities they serve while unlocking new avenues for growth and customer engagement. MDI’s members join 600-plus retail banners currently employing Instacart’s white-label e-commerce solutions.

Instacart partners with more than 1,800 national, regional and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from nearly 100,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Maplebear Inc. is the registered corporate name of the grocery tech company. 

Founded in 1931, privately owned wholesale grocery store distributor MDI supplies more than 600 retail food stores with food and nonfood items in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Virginia, Alabama, West Virginia, Ohio, Florida, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Kentucky. MDI also exports to 30-plus countries. MDI is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alex Lee Inc. 

