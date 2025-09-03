MDI and Instacart Team to Offer E-Commerce Solutions for Independent Grocers

Wholesale grocery distributor Merchants Distributors LLC (MDI) and grocery technology company Instacart have formed a partnership to offer Instacart’s e-commerce solutions to MDI’s network of independent grocers. Under the partnership, participating MDI independent grocers will join the Instacart App to offer customers same-day delivery and enable Storefront Pro, Instacart’s fully customizable end-to-end e-commerce solution built especially for grocers.

“We’ve long admired MDI and how, for over 90 years, they have supported independent grocers with essential expertise, infrastructure and scale so that they can thrive and grow,” said Nick Nickitas, general manager of independent grocery and mid-market retail partnerships at San Francisco-based Instacart. “It’s a privilege to team up with MDI and their retailers to enhance the guest experience with the adoption of Instacart’s platform. Together, we’ll empower leading local grocers to deliver a seamless, flexible way to shop while preserving the local connection that sets them apart in the communities they serve. We’re so proud to partner with a distributor that’s leading the way in digital transformation for independent grocers.”

“As a wholesaler, it’s important that we equip our retail partners with the ability to connect with customers however they shop,” said Mary Kellmanson, SVP marketing at Hickory, N.C.-based MDI. “By powering our e-commerce service with Instacart, we’re able to support our independent retailers with a comprehensive solution that gives us the merchandising flexibility we need to help our retailers grow their digital presence and better serve their communities.”