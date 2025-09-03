MDI and Instacart Team to Offer E-Commerce Solutions for Independent Grocers
Storefront Pro provides MDI’s independent retail members advanced customization capabilities and strong control over their digital storefronts, including access to data and analytic tools powered by Instacart’s technology to help pinpoint growth opportunities. The independent retailers will also have access to complete, full-stack fulfillment technologies to enable pickup and delivery. The white-label e-commerce solution will additionally give MDI’s independents the ability to explore new retail media capabilities via access to Instacart Carrot Ads, allowing retailers to monetize their digital and physical footprints through a unified retail media network.
With the rollout of Storefront Pro and retailer availability on the Instacart App, MDI’s independent retail partners will be able to bring an elevated omnichannel shopping experience to the communities they serve while unlocking new avenues for growth and customer engagement. MDI’s members join 600-plus retail banners currently employing Instacart’s white-label e-commerce solutions.
Instacart partners with more than 1,800 national, regional and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from nearly 100,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Maplebear Inc. is the registered corporate name of the grocery tech company.
Founded in 1931, privately owned wholesale grocery store distributor MDI supplies more than 600 retail food stores with food and nonfood items in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Virginia, Alabama, West Virginia, Ohio, Florida, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Kentucky. MDI also exports to 30-plus countries. MDI is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alex Lee Inc.