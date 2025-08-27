 Skip to main content

Mars Names New Legal Chief for Snacking Business

Myriah Gambrell-Glenn tapped as general counsel
Mars, Inc. has promoted a longtime company legal pro to the chief counsel role. On Dec. 1, Myriah Gambrell-Glenn will step into that position from her current role as general counsel for the Mars Pet Nutrition unit.

Gambrell-Glenn will leverage her company and legal expertise as she spearheads the global legal function at the Chicago-based Mars Snacking, which includes iconic brands such as M&M’s and Snickers. That snacking group spans more than 150 countries and 34,000 associates. 

During her most recent tenure at Mars Pet Nutrition, Gambrell-Glen played a key role in the integration of two acquired businesses, Champion Petfoods and Pretty Litter. Her 15-year background at Mars includes other jobs as chief compliance offer at Mars, Inc., associate general counsel for global cocoa/sustainability and R&D at Mars, and general counsel, IP/patents and technology at Mars Wrigley. She also spent more than seven years in legal roles at the Mars-owned Wrigley business.

The new GC will report to the president of Mars Snacking, Andrew Clarke. 

Myriah’s pedigree speaks for itself. She has built an outstanding track record at Mars, combining deep legal expertise with strategic insight. Just as importantly, she is a dedicated people leader who has a keen ability to spot potential and turn it into performance,” Clark said. This combination will be invaluable as we continue to navigate today’s complex legal and regulatory environment while expanding our global snacking footprint.”

Gambrell-Glenn, who will serve on both the Mars Snacking leadership team and the Mars Legal leadership team, said she is grateful for the opportunity at a key time for the company’s’ snacking operation. 

“It’s clear to me our legal team is uniquely positioned to be a strategic partner by enabling and accelerating our snacking growth agenda — creating the conditions for innovation to flourish at speed and scale while driving strong governance. I’m looking forward to partnering with such a talented team as we take on this opportunity together,” she declared.

