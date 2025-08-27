Mars Names New Legal Chief for Snacking Business

Mars, Inc. has promoted a longtime company legal pro to the chief counsel role. On Dec. 1, Myriah Gambrell-Glenn will step into that position from her current role as general counsel for the Mars Pet Nutrition unit.

Gambrell-Glenn will leverage her company and legal expertise as she spearheads the global legal function at the Chicago-based Mars Snacking, which includes iconic brands such as M&M’s and Snickers. That snacking group spans more than 150 countries and 34,000 associates.

During her most recent tenure at Mars Pet Nutrition, Gambrell-Glen played a key role in the integration of two acquired businesses, Champion Petfoods and Pretty Litter. Her 15-year background at Mars includes other jobs as chief compliance offer at Mars, Inc., associate general counsel for global cocoa/sustainability and R&D at Mars, and general counsel, IP/patents and technology at Mars Wrigley. She also spent more than seven years in legal roles at the Mars-owned Wrigley business.