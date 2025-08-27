Mars Names New Legal Chief for Snacking Business
The new GC will report to the president of Mars Snacking, Andrew Clarke.
“Myriah’s pedigree speaks for itself. She has built an outstanding track record at Mars, combining deep legal expertise with strategic insight. Just as importantly, she is a dedicated people leader who has a keen ability to spot potential and turn it into performance,” Clark said. “This combination will be invaluable as we continue to navigate today’s complex legal and regulatory environment while expanding our global snacking footprint.”
Gambrell-Glenn, who will serve on both the Mars Snacking leadership team and the Mars Legal leadership team, said she is grateful for the opportunity at a key time for the company’s’ snacking operation.
“It’s clear to me our legal team is uniquely positioned to be a strategic partner by enabling and accelerating our snacking growth agenda — creating the conditions for innovation to flourish at speed and scale while driving strong governance. I’m looking forward to partnering with such a talented team as we take on this opportunity together,” she declared.