Market of Choice Debuts New Private Label Supplement Line
"This partnership is not a white-label transaction; it is a local alliance,” said Keith Gregory, chief financial and revenue officer for Highland Laboratories. “Highland and Market of Choice are joining forces so that the health goals of our community are met with science, sincerity, and consistency, not luck."
According to Gregory, each formula comes from a personal place, offering “wellness with intention.” Whether it’s eye support or a joint support blend, every condition-specific formula Highland Laboratories creates is designed to address an individual’s particular need. The ingredients for every supplement are responsibly sourced from partners around the world, and every product undergoes rigorous testing, including internal and third-party verification, to ensure purity and potency.
With the largest selection of Oregon-made and Oregon-grown products in the state, Market of Choice offers more than 7,000 local items across its 12 stores. The new MoC Apothecary private label line joins a growing portfolio that includes Craft & Kitchen, a line of premium dairy products and pantry staples featuring distinctive recipes and flavors co-created with Oregon makers and Market of Choice chefs.
Market of Choice also curates a private release wine collection, including the CommUnity Cellars, Intersect, and Place brands, each developed in collaboration with Oregon wine growers.
This article was originally published by sister brand Store Brands.