Market of Choice Debuts New Private Label Supplement Line

The MoC Apothecary assortment includes 40+ products, with plans to add more items in weeks ahead
Greg Sleter
Market of Choice
Market of Choice is expanding its private label assortment with the launch of MoC Apothecary.

Market of Choice, Oregon’s largest independent family-owned grocer, is expanding its private label assortment with a new supplement line developed by Highland Laboratories, a dietary supplement manufacturer based in Mount Angel, Oregon.

Sold under the MoC Apothecary brand, the new assortment is now available and includes 43 unique products with plans to expand the collection to more than 100 items. The items span three product categories:

  • Single Ingredient: Pure and potent vitamins, minerals, and herbs in their most effective forms, these are ideal for customers looking for supplement stacking or targeted use.
  • Condition-Specific: Comprehensive formulas containing multi-ingredient blends.
  • Multivitamins: Balanced daily nutrition that meets or exceeds daily requirements, often including trademarked ingredients.

“This new private label line reflects the best of both Oregon-based companies, which share deep values around quality, integrity, and supporting our local communities,” said John Boyle, chief merchandising and marketing officer for Market of Choice. “Highland Laboratories shares our commitment to providing customers with trusted, locally made products that support their well-being.”

In addition to A-to-Z vitamins, the line currently includes:

  • Supplements for men’s and women’s health
  • Immune health
  • Energy
  • Circulatory support
  • Digestive health
  • Detox and cleansing
  • Sleep
  • Mood
  • Vision
  • Hair, skin, and nails
  • Bone, joint, and muscular health
"This partnership is not a white-label transaction; it is a local alliance,” said Keith Gregory, chief financial and revenue officer for Highland Laboratories. “Highland and Market of Choice are joining forces so that the health goals of our community are met with science, sincerity, and consistency, not luck."

According to Gregory, each formula comes from a personal place, offering “wellness with intention.” Whether it’s eye support or a joint support blend, every condition-specific formula Highland Laboratories creates is designed to address an individual’s particular need. The ingredients for every supplement are responsibly sourced from partners around the world, and every product undergoes rigorous testing, including internal and third-party verification, to ensure purity and potency.

With the largest selection of Oregon-made and Oregon-grown products in the state, Market of Choice offers more than 7,000 local items across its 12 stores. The new MoC Apothecary private label line joins a growing portfolio that includes Craft & Kitchen, a line of premium dairy products and pantry staples featuring distinctive recipes and flavors co-created with Oregon makers and Market of Choice chefs.

Market of Choice also curates a private release wine collection, including the CommUnity Cellars, Intersect, and Place brands, each developed in collaboration with Oregon wine growers.

This article was originally published by sister brand Store Brands

