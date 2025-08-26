Market of Choice Debuts New Private Label Supplement Line

Market of Choice is expanding its private label assortment with the launch of MoC Apothecary.

Market of Choice, Oregon’s largest independent family-owned grocer, is expanding its private label assortment with a new supplement line developed by Highland Laboratories, a dietary supplement manufacturer based in Mount Angel, Oregon.

Sold under the MoC Apothecary brand, the new assortment is now available and includes 43 unique products with plans to expand the collection to more than 100 items. The items span three product categories:

Single Ingredient: Pure and potent vitamins, minerals, and herbs in their most effective forms, these are ideal for customers looking for supplement stacking or targeted use.

Condition-Specific: Comprehensive formulas containing multi-ingredient blends.

Multivitamins: Balanced daily nutrition that meets or exceeds daily requirements, often including trademarked ingredients.

“This new private label line reflects the best of both Oregon-based companies, which share deep values around quality, integrity, and supporting our local communities,” said John Boyle, chief merchandising and marketing officer for Market of Choice. “Highland Laboratories shares our commitment to providing customers with trusted, locally made products that support their well-being.”

In addition to A-to-Z vitamins, the line currently includes: