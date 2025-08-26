 Skip to main content

Market Basket Reopens Massachusetts Store Amid Business Turmoil

Demoulas sisters on hand for event at remodeled North Andover location
Bridget Goldschmidt
Market Basket Glorianne Demoulas Donna Fichera North Andover MA Store Main Image
Glorianne Demoulas (left) embraces associate Donna Fichera at the reopening of Market Basket Store #12 in North Andover, Mass.

Despite an ongoing leadership shakeup at Market Basket, members of its founding family were all smiles at the reopening of the New England Store #12 in North Andover, Mass. During the event, Caren, Frances and Glorianne Demoulas – sisters of suspended CEO Arthur T. Demoulas, and members of the company’s board of directors – gamely interacted with associates. 

“The Demoulas sisters remain more committed than ever to the culture that makes Market Basket so special across our New England communities,” noted Aliki Sofis, co-managing partner of Quinn Emanuel Boston and attorney for the Market Basket board of directors, in a statement. “In keeping with tradition, Frances, Glorianne and Caren expressed their gratitude to the hard-working and experienced associate team that made the North Andover reopening celebration a huge success. That’s who they want to credit, applaud and continue to support — well into Market Basket’s future.” 

Market Basket’s latest round of troubles kicked off this past May, when the company placed CEO and minority shareholder Arthur T. Demoulas – known at the company as “Artie T.” – and several other company employees, including his son and daughter, on paid administrative leave while an investigation was launched to determine whether Artie T. was planning a disruption of Market Basket’s business and operations through a work stoppage.

More recently, suspended Market Basket executives Joe Schmidt and Tom Gordon, both staunch supporters of Artie T., were fired by the board, which then successfully pursued a restraining order against them for allegedly trespassing on company property.

Frances Demoulas Deli Supervisor Rosa Pereira Market Basket Store North Andover MA Main Image
Frances Demoulas (right) speaks with Deli Supervisor Rosa Pereira at the reopening of Market Basket Store #12 in North Andover, Mass.

In a live interview on GBH News’ Boston Public Radio this past July, Schmidt, who had been with Market Basket 39 years, most recently as its director of operations, contended that the allegations against Artie T. were started by his sisters, who he said want control of Market Basket and “more money from the company.” He also claimed that the sisters are backing Frances’ son, Michael Kettenbach, Market Basket’s deli director, as the next CEO, rather than either of Artie T.’s children in the business, Telemachus and Madeline. Schmidt was fired shortly after the interview aired. 

With around 90 stores across the states of Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine and Rhode Island and a no-frills approach to grocery retail, Tewksbury, Mass.-based Market Basket enjoys cult-like popularity among its dedicated fans in New England and beyond, and Artie T. is generally revered by his employees.

Back in 2014, Demoulas was toppled from the helm by a Market Basket board controlled by his cousin, Arthur S. Demoulas. As well as unprecedented coverage of the notoriously press-shy retailer, the ouster kicked off a customer boycott and caused the company’s employees to cease work in protest. After a few contentious weeks, a deal was reached to sell Market Basket to Arthur T. Demoulas for almost $1.6 billion. 

