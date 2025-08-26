Market Basket Reopens Massachusetts Store Amid Business Turmoil

Despite an ongoing leadership shakeup at Market Basket, members of its founding family were all smiles at the reopening of the New England Store #12 in North Andover, Mass. During the event, Caren, Frances and Glorianne Demoulas – sisters of suspended CEO Arthur T. Demoulas, and members of the company’s board of directors – gamely interacted with associates.

“The Demoulas sisters remain more committed than ever to the culture that makes Market Basket so special across our New England communities,” noted Aliki Sofis, co-managing partner of Quinn Emanuel Boston and attorney for the Market Basket board of directors, in a statement. “In keeping with tradition, Frances, Glorianne and Caren expressed their gratitude to the hard-working and experienced associate team that made the North Andover reopening celebration a huge success. That’s who they want to credit, applaud and continue to support — well into Market Basket’s future.”

Market Basket’s latest round of troubles kicked off this past May, when the company placed CEO and minority shareholder Arthur T. Demoulas – known at the company as “Artie T.” – and several other company employees, including his son and daughter, on paid administrative leave while an investigation was launched to determine whether Artie T. was planning a disruption of Market Basket’s business and operations through a work stoppage.

More recently, suspended Market Basket executives Joe Schmidt and Tom Gordon, both staunch supporters of Artie T., were fired by the board, which then successfully pursued a restraining order against them for allegedly trespassing on company property.