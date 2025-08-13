 Skip to main content

Market Basket Pursues Restraining Order Against 2 Former Executives

Executives were seen on grocer’s property in 3 states
Emily Crowe, Progressive Grocer
Market Basket is seeking a restraining order against former executives.

The contention between Market Basket and two former executives has escalated as the grocer seeks a restraining order against former Director of Operations Joe Schmidt and former Store and Grocery Director Tom Gordon. 

Schmidt and Gordon were fired from Market Basket on July 22 “for insubordination, making false and derogatory remarks about the company and people associated with it, and inappropriate communications with colleagues,” according to the grocer’s board of directors.

During an appearance on GBH News’ Boston Public Radio earlier that day, Schmidt and Paul Quigley, a district supervisor who has also been terminated, affirmed their support for CEO Arthur T. Demoulas, who was suspended eight weeks ago by the company’s board of directors amid allegations that he was planning a disruption of the grocery store chain’s business and operations through a work stoppage. At that time, several other company employees, including Demoulas’ son and daughter, were placed on paid administrative leave, with others suspended later. 

Market Basket’s civil complaint, filed Monday in the Middlesex Superior Court of Massachusetts, stated that Schmidt and Gordon have “unlawfully entered Market Basket properties in 3 states on at least 26 instances over the past 6 days and counting—in addition to committing prior trespasses—in violation of repeated directives to refrain from entering any Market Basket stores, offices, or other properties.”

The complaint further stated that Schmidt and Gordon’s “campaign of intimidation and defiance has crossed a line.” Market Basket asserted that Schmidt still possesses master keys to its properties.

In a statement to WPRI, Market Basket Director Steven Collins said Schmidt was seen on surveillance footage “breaking and entering” into Market Basket’s Tewksbury headquarters after hours using that master key “that he has refused to return.” Schmidt was then seen “moving around the offices totally unauthorized.”

In a separate statement, Demoulas spokesperson Justine Griffin said the restraining order request was “outrageous,” sharing that Schmidt and Gordon did not act maliciously while visiting Market Basket properties. Griffin also said Schmidt went to the headquarters office in order to return his company car. 

“Joe and Tom were fired after spending their entire careers at Market Basket,” Griffin said. “They found the hardest thing was not just the very public false accusations and continued attacks on their integrity, but it was that they were separated from their colleagues and friends whom they have known for decades.”

Continued Griffin: “Once fired, they both decided to check in on their long-time colleagues, visiting stores and just trying to be a positive, reassuring figures in the turmoil.” 

The restraining order request will be heard Thursday in Lowell Superior Court.

With around 90 stores across the states of Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine and Rhode Island and a no-frills approach to grocery retail, Market Basket enjoys cult-like popularity among its dedicated fans in New England and beyond, and Demoulas, affectionately known as “Artie T.,” is revered by his employees.

In 2014, Demoulas was toppled from the helm by a Market Basket board controlled by his cousin, Arthur S. Demoulas. As well as unprecedented coverage of the notoriously press-shy retailer, the ouster kicked off a customer boycott and caused the company’s employees to cease work in protest. After a few contentious weeks, a deal was reached to sell Market Basket to Arthur T. Demoulas for almost $1.6 billion. 

