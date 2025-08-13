Market Basket Pursues Restraining Order Against 2 Former Executives
In a separate statement, Demoulas spokesperson Justine Griffin said the restraining order request was “outrageous,” sharing that Schmidt and Gordon did not act maliciously while visiting Market Basket properties. Griffin also said Schmidt went to the headquarters office in order to return his company car.
“Joe and Tom were fired after spending their entire careers at Market Basket,” Griffin said. “They found the hardest thing was not just the very public false accusations and continued attacks on their integrity, but it was that they were separated from their colleagues and friends whom they have known for decades.”
Continued Griffin: “Once fired, they both decided to check in on their long-time colleagues, visiting stores and just trying to be a positive, reassuring figures in the turmoil.”
The restraining order request will be heard Thursday in Lowell Superior Court.
With around 90 stores across the states of Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine and Rhode Island and a no-frills approach to grocery retail, Market Basket enjoys cult-like popularity among its dedicated fans in New England and beyond, and Demoulas, affectionately known as “Artie T.,” is revered by his employees.
In 2014, Demoulas was toppled from the helm by a Market Basket board controlled by his cousin, Arthur S. Demoulas. As well as unprecedented coverage of the notoriously press-shy retailer, the ouster kicked off a customer boycott and caused the company’s employees to cease work in protest. After a few contentious weeks, a deal was reached to sell Market Basket to Arthur T. Demoulas for almost $1.6 billion.