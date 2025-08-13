Market Basket Pursues Restraining Order Against 2 Former Executives

The contention between Market Basket and two former executives has escalated as the grocer seeks a restraining order against former Director of Operations Joe Schmidt and former Store and Grocery Director Tom Gordon.

Schmidt and Gordon were fired from Market Basket on July 22 “for insubordination, making false and derogatory remarks about the company and people associated with it, and inappropriate communications with colleagues,” according to the grocer’s board of directors.

During an appearance on GBH News’ Boston Public Radio earlier that day, Schmidt and Paul Quigley, a district supervisor who has also been terminated, affirmed their support for CEO Arthur T. Demoulas, who was suspended eight weeks ago by the company’s board of directors amid allegations that he was planning a disruption of the grocery store chain’s business and operations through a work stoppage. At that time, several other company employees, including Demoulas’ son and daughter, were placed on paid administrative leave, with others suspended later.

Market Basket’s civil complaint, filed Monday in the Middlesex Superior Court of Massachusetts, stated that Schmidt and Gordon have “unlawfully entered Market Basket properties in 3 states on at least 26 instances over the past 6 days and counting—in addition to committing prior trespasses—in violation of repeated directives to refrain from entering any Market Basket stores, offices, or other properties.”

The complaint further stated that Schmidt and Gordon’s “campaign of intimidation and defiance has crossed a line.” Market Basket asserted that Schmidt still possesses master keys to its properties.

In a statement to WPRI, Market Basket Director Steven Collins said Schmidt was seen on surveillance footage “breaking and entering” into Market Basket’s Tewksbury headquarters after hours using that master key “that he has refused to return.” Schmidt was then seen “moving around the offices totally unauthorized.”