Family-owned Maple Leaf Farms, a leading provider of duck products, is now offering its fully cooked duck wing drummettes for sale at retail stores. Once available only to the foodservice industry or online, the frozen product offers duck wings encased in crispy, golden-brown breading. By air-frying, deep-frying, pan-frying or baking in the oven, consumers can enjoy tender duck meat with a crunchy outside coating; the brand recommends dipping them in sauce or adding a dry rub before or after preparing them. Maple Leaf Farms Duck Wing Drummettes are sold in vacuum-sealed bags that contain around 15 wings and weigh about 2 pounds. The suggested price is $19.99.