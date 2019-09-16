Making Promotions Management Profitable: 7 ways AI is transforming promotions

Retail and CPG executives are painfully aware that they invest billions in trade promotions each year, but many fail to break even. And when sales inevitably deviate from plan, the most common solution is to spend even more trade dollars in attempts to close gaps against revenue, volume, share and margin goals.

In this new e-book Symphony RetailAI examines seven areas where AI can assist retailers and CPG manufacturers in effectively planning promotional events, measuring outcomes and adjusting as necessary to alleviate margin erosion, increase conversions and sales.