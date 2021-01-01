Sponsored Content
Lumity™ Supervisory Control E3
The next generation in facility management and refrigeration controls is here! Emerson is pleased to introduce the all-new E3 controller, which greatly expands upon the industry standard E2 with an integrated, touch-screen display and a seamless user experience powered by Emerson’s Lumity™ supervisory control platform. This significant upgrade delivers a user-friendly, web-accessible interface that enables control over critical systems in your facility including compressor groups, condensers, walk-in units, HVAC and lighting systems:
- Visual store management for instant visibility to all key systems, faults, statuses and alarms
- Robust control capabilities over all critical systems with advanced refrigeration algorithms, building control strategies and network connectivity
- True drop-in replacement of the E2 with the same form, fit and wiring for simplified upgrade and installation
- Backward compatible with IONet and MultiFlex boards