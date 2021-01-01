Lumity™ Supervisory Control E3

The next generation in facility management and refrigeration controls is here! Emerson is pleased to introduce the all-new E3 controller, which greatly expands upon the industry standard E2 with an integrated, touch-screen display and a seamless user experience powered by Emerson’s Lumity™ supervisory control platform. This significant upgrade delivers a user-friendly, web-accessible interface that enables control over critical systems in your facility including compressor groups, condensers, walk-in units, HVAC and lighting systems:

Visual store management for instant visibility to all key systems, faults, statuses and alarms

Robust control capabilities over all critical systems with advanced refrigeration algorithms, building control strategies and network connectivity

True drop-in replacement of the E2 with the same form, fit and wiring for simplified upgrade and installation

Backward compatible with IONet and MultiFlex boards