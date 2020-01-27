Lucky’s to Close Last Remaining FL Store

It looks like embattled natural food grocer Lucky’s Market will be exiting Florida entirely.

Despite reports that the retailer would close all but one of its 21 locations in the Sunshine State – a move confirmed by Lucky’s itself on Facebook last week – the Tampa Bay Business Journal reported that the store in question, located in Melbourne, Fla., has notified the state of 96 impending layoffs, adding that its closing would be permanent.

The publication also noted the impending layoffs at Lucky’s other Florida locations: 89 in St. Petersburg and 90 in Gainesville, based on the company’s notices filed with the state. Tampa Bay Business Journal estimated total jobs lost in Florida on account of the store closings to be between 1,500 to 2,000.

Stores were originally slated to close on Feb. 12, but Lucky’s has apparently changed the date to March 24, according a state filing cited by the publication.

With the coming closure of the Melbourne store, Boulder, Colo.-based Lucky’s will operate just five stores, down from its total 39 locations. The massive retrenchment comes in the wake of the Kroger Co.'s divestment in the grocer.

