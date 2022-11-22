Looming Rail Strike Will Upend Supply Chain

Adding another layer of supply chain uncertainty following a period of backlogs, worker shortages and high fuel prices, a lingering labor dispute between railroad companies and their unions is causing talk of a strike. A work stoppage was averted in September, after the White House stepped in for talks, and a new deadline for a deal was set for Dec. 5.

This week, however, one large union primarily representing train conductors rejected the latest offer that was negotiated with help from the federal government. While at least seven of the 12 major railroad unions accepted their offers, the “no” votes mean that a strike from those groups could come within a couple of weeks as the deadline expires.

If rail workers do walk off the job, the U.S. Congress may step in as part of its legislative role. The Biden Administration has been working on contingency plans in the meantime and will likely stay involved in the process.

Heading into the busiest shopping time of the year, retail industry representatives expressed their concern at the prospect of a rail shutdown. “Millions of hardworking Americans rely on the freight rail system for their jobs and the economic security of our country. A nationwide rail strike during the peak holiday season will be devastating for American businesses, consumers and the U.S. economy,” asserted Matthew Shay, president and CEO of the National Retail Federation.

He continued, “American businesses and families are already facing increased prices due to persistent inflation, and a rail strike will create greater inflationary pressures and will threaten business resiliency. Congress must intervene immediately to avoid a rail strike and a catastrophic shutdown of the freight rail system.”

The Consumer Brands Association also weighed in on the matter, calling for Congress to act. “The companies that manufacture and distribute everyday items like peanut butter, cooking oil, breakfast cereal, soap, canned vegetables and household cleaners utilize rail to transport high concentrations of both raw input ingredients and finished products,” said Tom Madrecki, the group's VP of supply chain and logistics. He noted that freight rail constitutes about 30% of total CPG transportation but bulk commodity shipments and other rail-centric business rely almost exclusively on railroads.

An industry analyst agreed that the risk of a strike has been heightened and reported that those already battered by supply chain woes are taking action. “As a unified strike among the unions rejecting the deal appears to be an imminent threat, shippers are already working on contingency places to shift volume to avoid getting cargo stuck in the process,” said Spencer Shute, principal consultant at Proxima, a firm that provides procurement service consulting.

That said, the trucking industry can’t handle all of the loads that would have otherwise been shipped by rail. “The truckload market has been slowing down and the truck-to-load ratio is at its lowest point since the pandemic began, making the initial diversion of freight fairly easy to navigate. However, the current truckload market and demand on fuel cannot offset the volume that moves through the rail network on a daily basis,” Shute declared.

He added a warning: “Should a full-strike go into effect, the U.S. economy could be severely impacted right as we hit the holiday season and as we go into 2023. Businesses are going to see rates increase quickly and capacity drop significantly. Automotive, fertilizer and food, primarily dry goods, companies move a significant portion of their volume via rail. Any strike could result in shutting down 30% of the U.S. freight movement.”