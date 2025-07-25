Long-Awaited Whole Foods Market On Its Way to DFW
The Mix is designed to celebrate the local landscape of North Texas. Amsterdam-based Arcadis, with more than 250 offices worldwide, is the architect of The Mix’s retail center, including Whole Foods Market.
"Our design concept draws inspiration from the natural wonders of the Texas prairie, creating an environment that seamlessly blends aesthetics, sustainability and community well-being,” explained Giuseppe Colosimo, principal at Arcadis and designer of the retail center.
“Taking cues from the iconic fields of bluebonnets and the stratification found in local stones, the architecture integrates these elements of the Frisco landscape," continued Colosimo. "The result is a visually stunning and cohesive design that creates a sense of connection to the region. In addition to its striking visual appeal, the retail center has been meticulously planned with sustainability in mind, incorporating eco-friendly technologies and features.”
Upon completion, The Mix will feature a 8-acre central park surrounded by 375,000 square feet of upscale retail, 2 million square feet of Class A office space, two hotels and more than 3 million square feet of residential units. It has been designed as a Fitwel community and is characterized by a mosaic of modern architecture interwoven with more than 16 acres of green open space.
Going Big in Texas
While Whole Foods operates several locations in in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, this will be the first Frisco store for the natural and organic food retailer.
For the past few years, the DFW area has been dominated by construction from Texas retailer H-E-B, which currently operates two locations in Frisco. However, other retailers have taken notice of this dynamic and growing part of the state.
For example, BJ’s Wholesale Club released its plans for several clubs in the DFW area, starting in early 2026. “Economic expansion and a growing population make Texas a great fit for us," said Bob Eddy, chairman and CEO of Marlborough, Mass.-based BJ’s.
Target also recently opened a new large-format store in the DFW region, in Denton. Denton North is the latest example of Minneapolis-based Target’s new store strategy in Texas, with two more locations slated to open later this year, and at least five more planned for the Dallas metro area over the next couple of years.
Additionally, upscale Foxtrot Café and Market made its return to the metroplex in January. Chicago-based Foxtrot operated four stores in the area before the retailer’s then-parent company, Outfox Hospitality, suddenly shut down and declared bankruptcy in April 2024. Original founder Mike LaVitola revived the business in September 2024.
Part of Amazon’s Worldwide Grocery Stores, Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods serves customers in more than 540 stores across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Parent company Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. BJ’s is No. 28 on The PG 100, while Target is No. 7.