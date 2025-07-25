Long-Awaited Whole Foods Market On Its Way to DFW

Construction has started on a new Whole Foods Market at the The Mix, a $3 billion, 112-acre, mixed-experience community in Frisco, Texas. Located at Dallas Parkway and Lebanon Road, the new store will serve as the anchor tenant of The Mix’s "upscale retail center."

“Frisco residents will finally get the Whole Foods Market they have long wanted, thanks to the efforts of The Mix,” said Frisco City Council Member John Keating. “The community has been asking for this unique shopping experience for years, and we are excited to see it come to fruition.”

According to Daily Commercial News, nearly 10 years ago, the site was envisioned as a $2 billion mixed-use development called Wade Park, part of a larger plan for what was then called “The $5 Billion Mile.” Construction was halted in 2017. Lenders seized the property in 2019. More than a year later, Atlanta-based owner Wade Park LLC filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. All that was left was a massive hole in the ground for what was to be underground parking.

The Mix concept was first unveiled in late 2022.

“Whole Foods Market has remained committed to this site and Frisco for more than 10 years and will be a great asset to The Mix and our community,” said Tim Campbell, head of development for The Mix.

The new Whole Foods Market and upscale retail center are part of the first phase of development at The Mix, which broke ground in January 2025. Phase one includes 28 acres, approximately 100,000 total square feet of retail space, 115,000 square feet of Class A office space, 635 urban residential units, and part of the 8-acre central park.

There's no information yet on the store size of the Whole Foods location or the opening date.