Loblaw Expects Number of Tariff-Affected Products to Rise as Trade War Drives Up Costs

Loblaw said sales volume for products prepared in Canada continues to increase.

Loblaw Cos. said the number of tariff-hit products in its stores could peak at 7,500 — higher than its previous estimate of 6,000 — as the U.S.-Canada trade war drags on.

The food and pharmacy retailer has been helping shoppers identify products directly sourced from the U.S. with “T” symbols.

In May, president and CEO Per Bank warned the number of “T” symbols on Loblaw’s shelves could reach 6,000 in the coming months. Now, he's expecting that number to rise.

“Based on our experience since then, that number will move closer to 7,500, as the full effect of tariff countermeasures are felt,” Bank shared to LinkedIn Wednesday (July 16).

Bank said 30% of the inflationary cost increases the grocer is seeing are directly linked to tariffs in one way or another.

“Inside our business, the consequences of tariffs are being discussed in virtually every supplier meeting we have,” he said.