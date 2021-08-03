Litehouse Purely Balanced Dressings

Litehouse Inc., a 100% employee-owned company and maker of the No. 1 refrigerated salad dressing brand in the United States, has introduced Purely Balanced, a line of Greek yogurt-based refrigerated salad dressings. The thick, creamy gluten-free dressings contain just 45 calories per serving and 0 grams of added sugar, but no high-fructose corn syrup or artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, making them an appropriate choice for consumers trying to meet specific dietary needs without giving up taste and quality. Litehouse's line is available in five varieties: Garden Ranch, Tzatziki Ranch, Garlic Caesar, Cilantro Lime and Basil Lemon. Carried in the refrigerated produce department, Purely Balanced retails for a suggested $3.49 per 9-ounce squeeze bottle of any of the line's varieties.