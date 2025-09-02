Lidl US CEO Joel Rampoldt to Keynote 2025 PLMA Trade Show

Lidl US CEO Joel Rampoldt will be the keynote speaker at the 2025 PLMA Private Label Trade Show in November.

Lidl US CEO Joel Rampoldt will deliver the keynote address at PLMA’s 2025 Private Label Trade Show this November in Chicago.

The U.S. division of Lidl was established in 2015 and is headquartered in Arlington, Va. It operates more than 190 stores on the East Coast. About 80% of its products are private label. Lidl, the parent company of Lidl US, operates more than 12,000 stores in 31 countries and is part of the Schwarz Group, the world’s third-largest retailer.

“I’m honored to get the chance to speak to our suppliers at this year’s PLMA Trade Show,” Rampoldt said. “Here at Lidl US, we value our relationships with our suppliers tremendously, and we’re excited to grow with our suppliers as we expand in the U.S.”

Rampoldt joined Lidl US as CEO in 2023. Prior, he was a partner and managing director at AlixPartners, where he specialized in improving sales and profitability for retail clients through strategies focused on pricing, promotions, and operational efficiency.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Joel as our keynote speaker,” said Peggy Davies, president of PLMA. “He is an accomplished and influential retail industry executive who leads a chain that is clearly a growing force in the U.S. market, much as it is in Europe.”

Rampoldt will speak at the 8 a.m. keynote breakfast on Monday, Nov. 17, at the Hyatt Regency O'Hare, which is adjacent to the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, site of PLMA’s 2025 Private Label Trade Show.

Themed "Store Brands Marketplace," the annual event will run from Nov. 16 to 18 and feature more than 35,000 food and nonfood products, 3,100 booths, and 2,000 exhibitors representing 65 countries.

This article was originally published by sister brand Store Brands.