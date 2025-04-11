Lidl Store Coming to Central New Jersey

Lidl US is bringing its popular store brands to Freehold as part of its growing presence in New Jersey.

Lidl US has revealed that it will open a new supermarket at 91 Trotters Way in Freehold, N.J., on Friday, May 9.

The Freehold store comes on the heels of other New Jersey openings, including Paramus in February and Livingston in December. Lidl US also recently opened nearby locations in Brooklyn, N.Y., and Pelham, N.Y.

Amid its East Coast expansion, the discount grocer recently unveiled a new brand campaign. The Super-EST Market campaign spotlights Lidl's curated collection of private label picks, global imports and everyday name brands.

Speaking of private label, in preparation for the Freehold opening, Lidl US compiled some of its favorite store-brand items: