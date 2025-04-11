Lidl Store Coming to Central New Jersey

Lidl US is bringing its popular store brands to Freehold as part of its growing presence in New Jersey.
Lidl US has revealed that it will open a new supermarket at 91 Trotters Way in Freehold, N.J., on Friday, May 9.
The Freehold store comes on the heels of other New Jersey openings, including Paramus in February and Livingston in December. Lidl US also recently opened nearby locations in Brooklyn, N.Y., and Pelham, N.Y.
Amid its East Coast expansion, the discount grocer recently unveiled a new brand campaign. The Super-EST Market campaign spotlights Lidl's curated collection of private label picks, global imports and everyday name brands.
Speaking of private label, in preparation for the Freehold opening, Lidl US compiled some of its favorite store-brand items:
- The Famous 49-Cent Croissant: These butter croissants are flown in from Europe and baked fresh daily in stores.
- Lidl Bon Gelati Mini Mix Ice Cream Bars: This Lidl-exclusive pack comes with 12 bars and four flavors: milk chocolate, almond, white chocolate and dark chocolate. The ice cream bars are made without synthetic colors and use Rainforest Alliance Certified Cocoa.
- Lidl Preferred Selection Parmigiano Reggiano: Authentic Italian cheese aged 24 months and offering rich flavor.
- Lidl Preferred Selection Prosciutto: A thinly sliced premium prosciutto, ideal for charcuterie boards, sandwiches and more.
- Lidl Kong Strong Energy Drink: A powerful boost available in a variety of flavors, including sugar-free options, to keep consumers energized throughout the day.
- Preferred Selection Chilled Italian Pasta: Ingredients are imported straight from Italy, featuring premium fillings like truffle and lobster, and are available in unique flavors like Cacio e Pepe and Burrata and Sun-Dried Tomato.
- Preferred Selection Pizza: These pizzas are imported from Europe and feature a combination of unique and classic flavors, including Truffle Oil & Mushroom, 5 Cheese & Chutney, and Margherita.