Press enter to search
Close search

Let's Hear it for the Girls: Highlights from the 2018 Top Women in Grocery Awards

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Let's Hear it for the Girls: Highlights from the 2018 Top Women in Grocery Awards

12/06/2018

Progressive Grocer's 2018 Top Women in Grocery Awards saw nearly 600 attendees converge on Chicago's Palmer House Hilton hotel to celebrate the industry's leading ladies and recognize their groundbreaking contributions to the grocery business.

Enjoy some highlights below from what was the biggest event honoring women in the history of the supermarket industry! Also check out our recap and book of shareable photos from the event.

Also Worth Reading

Top Women in Grocery Feted in Windy City

Gala celebrated honorees of the prestigious awards

Book of Memories: Scenes from the 2018 Top Women in Grocery Awards

Download and share your favorite moments from this year's prestigious event

Progressive Grocer Presents the 2018 Top Women in Grocery

362 top representatives of grocers, manufacturers, service providers honored

Top Women Shaping Retail Share Greatest Insights, What Inspires Them

New ebook brings together must-read content from Progressive Grocer, EnsembleIQ's 'Top Women' programs

RELATED TOPICS