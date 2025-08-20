Latest Dorothy Lane Market Opens Near Cincinnati

Dorothy Lane Market’s (DLM) fourth and largest store to date is now open in Mason, Ohio, near Cincinnati. In the works for nearly four years, the Ohio-based independent gourmet grocer welcomed shoppers on Aug. 20 with a grand opening ceremony. The store spans two levels and includes a 50,000-square-foot retail space and, above that, a 9,000-square-foot mezzanine.

The retailer set up its sizable shop at 7200 Mason Montgomery Road within a new mixed-used planned community. It’s DLM’s first foray into the Cincinnati market, which is home to The Kroger Co. headquarters.

Shoppers can browse the first-floor aisles for grocery staples, everyday essentials and culinary supplies and discover a plethora of offerings around the perimeter, including fresh meat and fish and unique seasonal fruits and vegetables. Other highlights include the DLM bakehouse, the grocer’s Italian-style coffee bar and boutique floral and plant markets.