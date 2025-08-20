 Skip to main content

Latest Dorothy Lane Market Opens Near Cincinnati

Specialty grocer unveils largest store yet in Mason, Ohio
Lynn Petrak
Dorothy Lane opened its fourth store in Mason, Ohio, on Aug. 20. (Image credit: DLM Instagram photo)

Dorothy Lane Market’s (DLM) fourth and largest store to date is now open in Mason, Ohio, near Cincinnati. In the works for nearly four years, the Ohio-based independent gourmet grocer welcomed shoppers on Aug. 20 with a grand opening ceremony. The store spans two levels and includes a 50,000-square-foot retail space and, above that, a 9,000-square-foot mezzanine.

The retailer set up its sizable shop at 7200 Mason Montgomery Road within a new mixed-used planned community. It’s DLM’s first foray into the Cincinnati market, which is home to The Kroger Co. headquarters.

Shoppers can browse the first-floor aisles for grocery staples, everyday essentials and culinary supplies and discover a plethora of offerings around the perimeter, including fresh meat and fish and unique seasonal fruits and vegetables. Other highlights include the DLM bakehouse, the grocer’s Italian-style coffee bar and boutique floral and plant markets.

DLM’s signature prepared foods assortment is another differentiator. The grocer offers several varieties of soup, including classics like Mom’s Chicken Noodle and Hearty Beef Stew as well as flavorful Curry Turkey Soup and Oyster Stew. Onsite foodservice-at-retail programs offer something for virtually every palate, with an onsite sandwich station, grill, pizza station, sushi bar, salad bar and, in the mornings, a frittata counter.

"We are excited for the opportunity to serve our neighbors in Mason and beyond and impact their lives," said CEO Calvin Mayne.

City official welcomed the addition to the community. 

"Together, we’ve worked hard to bring this vision to life," said Mason City Manager Eric Hansen. "On behalf of City Council, the dedicated Mason teams that attract and deliver such developments, and an enthusiastic Mason community, we’d like to welcome DLM to the neighborhood! This project has all the signature elements that make it a perfect fit; job creation, new capital, unique international presence and most of all, significant investment in the fabric of our community."

The store in Mason is open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Established in 1948, DLM offers high-quality meats and fish, local seasonal produce, and a scratch bakery producing such items as hearth-baked artisan bread. The retailer also offers Naples-style pizza, sushi, soups, grilled meats to order, and other prepared foods daily. 

