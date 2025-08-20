Latest Dorothy Lane Market Opens Near Cincinnati
DLM’s signature prepared foods assortment is another differentiator. The grocer offers several varieties of soup, including classics like Mom’s Chicken Noodle and Hearty Beef Stew as well as flavorful Curry Turkey Soup and Oyster Stew. Onsite foodservice-at-retail programs offer something for virtually every palate, with an onsite sandwich station, grill, pizza station, sushi bar, salad bar and, in the mornings, a frittata counter.
"We are excited for the opportunity to serve our neighbors in Mason and beyond and impact their lives," said CEO Calvin Mayne.
City official welcomed the addition to the community.
"Together, we’ve worked hard to bring this vision to life," said Mason City Manager Eric Hansen. "On behalf of City Council, the dedicated Mason teams that attract and deliver such developments, and an enthusiastic Mason community, we’d like to welcome DLM to the neighborhood! This project has all the signature elements that make it a perfect fit; job creation, new capital, unique international presence and most of all, significant investment in the fabric of our community."
The store in Mason is open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
Established in 1948, DLM offers high-quality meats and fish, local seasonal produce, and a scratch bakery producing such items as hearth-baked artisan bread. The retailer also offers Naples-style pizza, sushi, soups, grilled meats to order, and other prepared foods daily.