Kroger’s New Strategy for Affordable Groceries in Virginia

Pilot with Flashfood will span 16 stores in the retailer’s Richmond region
Emily Crowe
Kroger is partnering with Flashfood to offer discounts on food nearing its best-by date.

The Kroger Co. is taking steps to offer shoppers savings on groceries while also bolstering its commitment to sustainability and healthy food access. The grocer has partnered with Flashfood for a pilot of the company’s service across 16 Richmond, Va.-area locations.

The partnership will allow customers to purchase fresh groceries in surplus or nearing their best-by date, including meat, dairy, produce and baked goods, at a discount through the Flashfood app. Designated Flashfood zones will be located inside participating Kroger stores.

“Kroger’s leadership in operational excellence makes them an incredible partner to demonstrate what Flashfood can deliver when executed at scale,” said Jordan Schenck, CEO of Flashfood. “We’re thrilled to be kicking off this partnership and to support Kroger’s impactful Zero Hunger, Zero Waste program.”

Continued Schenck: “Together, we’re not only expanding access to fresh, affordable groceries in Richmond – we’re also demonstrating how innovation can leverage surplus and end-of-life food to serve communities, support retailers and keep good food out of landfills.”  

According to Kroger Mid-Atlantic Division President Kate Mora, partnering with Flashfood aligns directly with the grocer’s commitment to advancing its Zero Hunger Zero Waste program. 

“We’re constantly seeking creative solutions to reduce food waste while also supporting our customers, and this partnership felt like a natural fit,” Mora told Progressive Grocer. “With nearly 40% of food in the U.S. going to waste, initiatives like this help us keep good, unsold products away from landfills.”

The Richmond region is a great fit for the Flashfood service, Mora said, as it serves a wide range of shoppers, from busy parents to college students attending nearby universities like Virginia Commonwealth University, University of Richmond and Virginia State University. 

“Many shoppers are searching for more sustainable or affordable options, and Flashfood provides a simple, digital solution that meets customers where they are,” she continued.

While Kroger is not confirming expansion plans at this time, the grocer said it is looking forward to exploring future growth opportunities with Flashfood.

According to Flashfood, its service is now available in more than 2,000 stores across North America. To date, the program has diverted over 140 million pounds of food from landfills and saved shoppers more than $355 million on groceries.

Cincinnati-based Kroger employs more than 400,000 associates who serve more than 11 million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The grocer is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Kroger among its Retailers of the Century

