Kroger’s New Strategy for Affordable Groceries in Virginia
The Richmond region is a great fit for the Flashfood service, Mora said, as it serves a wide range of shoppers, from busy parents to college students attending nearby universities like Virginia Commonwealth University, University of Richmond and Virginia State University.
“Many shoppers are searching for more sustainable or affordable options, and Flashfood provides a simple, digital solution that meets customers where they are,” she continued.
While Kroger is not confirming expansion plans at this time, the grocer said it is looking forward to exploring future growth opportunities with Flashfood.
According to Flashfood, its service is now available in more than 2,000 stores across North America. To date, the program has diverted over 140 million pounds of food from landfills and saved shoppers more than $355 million on groceries.
Cincinnati-based Kroger employs more than 400,000 associates who serve more than 11 million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The grocer is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Kroger among its Retailers of the Century.