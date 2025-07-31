Kroger’s New Strategy for Affordable Groceries in Virginia

Kroger is partnering with Flashfood to offer discounts on food nearing its best-by date.

The Kroger Co. is taking steps to offer shoppers savings on groceries while also bolstering its commitment to sustainability and healthy food access. The grocer has partnered with Flashfood for a pilot of the company’s service across 16 Richmond, Va.-area locations.

The partnership will allow customers to purchase fresh groceries in surplus or nearing their best-by date, including meat, dairy, produce and baked goods, at a discount through the Flashfood app. Designated Flashfood zones will be located inside participating Kroger stores.

“Kroger’s leadership in operational excellence makes them an incredible partner to demonstrate what Flashfood can deliver when executed at scale,” said Jordan Schenck, CEO of Flashfood. “We’re thrilled to be kicking off this partnership and to support Kroger’s impactful Zero Hunger, Zero Waste program.”

Continued Schenck: “Together, we’re not only expanding access to fresh, affordable groceries in Richmond – we’re also demonstrating how innovation can leverage surplus and end-of-life food to serve communities, support retailers and keep good food out of landfills.”

According to Kroger Mid-Atlantic Division President Kate Mora, partnering with Flashfood aligns directly with the grocer’s commitment to advancing its Zero Hunger Zero Waste program.