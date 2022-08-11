Kroger Uses OneView Commerce to Boost Shopper, Associate Experience

To meet rapidly evolving shopper and associate needs, The Kroger Co. has leveraged OneView’s headless-commerce capabilities – that is, the separation of the front end and the back end of the process – to finalize digital orders via curbside pickup or home delivery. OneView’s Unified Commerce platform enables e-commerce pickup and delivery at more than 1,000 Kroger locations.

“Using OneView’s platform, we continue to deliver an innovative associate experience,” said Sriram Samu, Kroger’s customer technology VP. “The solution helps us create a seamless associate experience through guided processes and simplified training, ultimately reducing our customer wait times.”

OneView's platform creates the digital pathway for retailers to enhance store and customer experiences with a unified commerce transaction engine that abstracts basket creation, calculation and checkout functions from siloed, disparate store and commerce systems. By synthesizing data and transaction execution to the omnichannel “moment of action,” OneView enables digital reach into stores, boosts inventory accuracy, reduces substitutions and provides actionable insight into active baskets with every product scan.

“We are pleased to support Kroger’s phenomenal success in speeding delivery of solutions based on their strategic business transformation priorities and customers’ needs,” said Linda Palanza, CEO of Hingham, Mass.-based OneView. “Their results are a testament to our vision for unified commerce and our platform’s power to enhance customer and store associate experiences while enabling retailers to retain control over the development and delivery of new brand-based interactions.”

Meanwhile, Kroger is continuing to expand its delivery network with new customer fulfillment and spoke facilities across and beyond its physical store footprint.

Serving 60 million households annually nationwide through a digital shopping experience, and almost 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names, Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.