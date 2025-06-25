Kroger, Meijer Offering Independence Day Deals
Kroger, meanwhile, is offering customers grilling tips from Yme Van Beek from Smith’s Food and Drug in St. George, Utah, who has given nearly 40 years to the art of meat cutting. He recommends brats, carne asada, baby back ribs or a cut of beef like New York Strip for the upcoming holiday, and brisket, pork shoulder or a whole chicken for smoking.
The food retailer, which is also offering seasonal savings and new lower prices, is offering additional deals on items that include fixings for s’mores, cole slaw, fried chicken, shrimp cocktail, and more.
Privately owned Meijer operates 500-plus supercenters, grocery stores, neighborhood markets and express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company is No. 23 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Cincinnati-based Kroger, meanwhile, is No. 4 on The PG 100. PG also named both companies among its Retailers of the Century.