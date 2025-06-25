 Skip to main content

Kroger, Meijer Offering Independence Day Deals

Both food retailers have already lowered prices on summer staples
Emily Crowe
Meijer 4th of July
Meijer has put together a 4th of July holiday meal deal that feeds eight people for under $35.

As the United States gears up to celebrate its independence, grocers such as Meijer and The Kroger Co. are giving customers deals on essentials for the summer holiday. 

For its part, Meijer has put together a meal deal that will feed eight people for just $35. Burgers, chicken, potato salad, fruit and dessert for a typical cookout are included, adding up to less than $4.50 per person, depending on the products purchased.

"As a family-owned company, we want to be sure families can celebrate and relax together this Fourth of July, without having to worry about the cost of their celebration," said Jenn Martin, Meijer’s VP of fresh. "We're working hard to offer low prices on cookout staples so our customers can enjoy summer -- the best time of year in the Midwest."

Earlier this summer, Meijer also revealed that it’s dropping prices on 70 summer grocery staples by as much as 60% through mid-July.

Kroger, meanwhile, is offering customers grilling tips from Yme Van Beek from Smith’s Food and Drug in St. George, Utah, who has given nearly 40 years to the art of meat cutting. He recommends brats, carne asada, baby back ribs or a cut of beef like New York Strip for the upcoming holiday, and brisket, pork shoulder or a whole chicken for smoking. 

The food retailer, which is also offering seasonal savings and new lower prices, is offering additional deals on items that include fixings for s’mores, cole slaw, fried chicken, shrimp cocktail, and more.

Privately owned Meijer operates 500-plus supercenters, grocery stores, neighborhood markets and express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company is No. 23 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Cincinnati-based Kroger, meanwhile, is No. 4 on The PG 100. PG also named both companies among its Retailers of the Century

