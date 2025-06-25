Kroger, Meijer Offering Independence Day Deals

Meijer has put together a 4th of July holiday meal deal that feeds eight people for under $35.

As the United States gears up to celebrate its independence, grocers such as Meijer and The Kroger Co. are giving customers deals on essentials for the summer holiday.

For its part, Meijer has put together a meal deal that will feed eight people for just $35. Burgers, chicken, potato salad, fruit and dessert for a typical cookout are included, adding up to less than $4.50 per person, depending on the products purchased.

"As a family-owned company, we want to be sure families can celebrate and relax together this Fourth of July, without having to worry about the cost of their celebration," said Jenn Martin, Meijer’s VP of fresh. "We're working hard to offer low prices on cookout staples so our customers can enjoy summer -- the best time of year in the Midwest."

Earlier this summer, Meijer also revealed that it’s dropping prices on 70 summer grocery staples by as much as 60% through mid-July.