Kroger Laying Off 1,000 Corporate Employees

Kroger has confirmed that it is laying off approximately 1,000 of its corporate employees.

The Kroger Co. is laying off nearly 1,000 corporate administrative employees, a company spokesperson confirmed to Progressive Grocer. The move comes as Kroger makes structural changes to its administrative teams across the United States in a bid to set the organization up for continued success.

The layoffs will not affect any store-level employees, or those that work in manufacturing facilities or distribution centers, the spokesperson confirmed. In an internal memo shared with Progressive Grocer, CEO Ron Sargent said: “These decisions are never easy, but we know thoughtful, yet difficult, choices are necessary to set our organization up for continued success.”

According to the memo, Kroger will reinvest the savings in areas that directly benefit customers, including lower prices, new store growth and more jobs at the store-level. Sargent wrote that the grocer is also “building up our real estate capabilities so we can continue to grow our business faster to serve even more customers.”

In February, Kroger laid off about 200 employees across three office sites at its Cincinnati headquarters. Those layoffs included staff working at its headquarters building, together with the 84.51° data compilation and analysis unit, and technology and digital team.

Cincinnati-based Kroger employs more than 400,000 associates who serve more than 11 million customers daily through an e-commerce and store experience under a variety of banner names.