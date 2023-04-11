Kroger Keeps the Deals Coming With Spring Savings

Following an impressive meal deal for Easter Sunday, The Kroger Co. is helping shoppers save money on springtime groceries with its "Al Fresco Spreads." The retailer has offered up a list of spring-forward meals that feature its private brands and also average about $20 per spread.

"As we look forward to warmer weather and taking some meals outside, we are ready with lower prices on all the fresh items customers need to celebrate spring," said Dan De La Rosa, group VP of fresh merchandising. "We love to see our customers get creative and make memories together over a meal — whether that's around the dinner table or outdoors."

Suggested meals include:

Chopped Caprese Pasta Salad boasting Kroger Bow Ties Pasta, cherry tomatoes, Simple Truth Fresh Basil, Private Selection Mozzarella, tossed in Kroger Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing. On the side enjoy a Kroger Veggie Tray with Dip and Bakery Fresh Goodness Artisan French Bread.

Deli Sandwiches featuring Private Selection Grab and Go Smoked Club Trio including turkey, ham and cheese served on Kroger Honey Wheat Bread with Kroger Wavy Chips, Simple Truth baby carrots and red seedless grapes.

Chicken Salad Croissants made with Kroger Chicken Salad on Private Selection All Butter Mini Croissants with Kroger Tri-Color Bell Peppers sliced up for dipping in Private Selection Traditional Hummus and Kroger Bartlett Pears.

Home Chef's Fried Chicken (eight piece) that is hot and ready to eat, served up with Kroger Southern Style Potato Salad and Private Selection Supremely Sweet Strawberries.

A fresh veggie sandwich with tomato, avocado and cucumber topped with a smear of Kroger Fat Free Original Cream Cheese, served on Private Selection Multigrain Bread. For sides, there's Kroger Colby Jack Cheese Cubes, Simple Truth Organic Mediterranean Herb Double Baked Pita Crisps and bananas.

Kroger customers can redeem digital coupons up to five times with the Kroger 5X digital event running through April 25. With a digital coupon, loyalty program members can also earn 4X Fuel Points every Friday for a limited time.

Serving 11 million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.