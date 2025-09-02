Kraft Heinz to Separate into 2 Scaled Public Companies
This past May, Kraft Heinz revealed that its board of directors and executive leadership team had been evaluating potential strategic transactions to create more shareholder value. After an exhaustive evaluation of potential strategic transactions, the company decided that separating into two stand-alone companies would offer the best opportunity.
“The board’s unanimous decision to separate into two independent companies came after careful consideration and a comprehensive evaluation of our options,” observed Jack Pope, lead director of the Kraft Heinz board. “We strongly believe that increased focus will translate into better performance and value creation for shareholders.”
Carlos Abrams-Rivera will continue as CEO of Kraft Heinz and also become CEO of “North American Grocery Co.” when the separation is completed. Meanwhile, the board is working with a prominent global executive search firm to identify potential CEO candidates for “Global Taste Elevation Co.”
In connection with the strategic review and the board’s unanimous decision to separate Kraft Heinz into two companies, Miguel Patricio, the current board chair, will become executive chair. In this capacity, Patricio will work closely with Abrams-Rivera to prepare the organization for the separation. Patricio has been chair of the board since May 2022 and was Kraft Heinz’s CEO from June 2019 to December 2023.
The board has additionally created a separation committee, led by John Cahill, to oversee the process. Cahill has been vice chair of the board since July 2015, prior to which he was chairman and CEO of Kraft Foods Group Inc. from 2014 to 2015 and Kraft’s executive chairman from 2012 to 2014.
Kraft Heinz has no plans to move from its current headquarter locations.
Kraft Heinz currently anticipates that the transaction will close in the second half of 2026 following the satisfaction of customary conditions, including final approval by the company’s board of directors, and the effectiveness of appropriate filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Centerview Partners is acting as financial advisor to the transaction, while Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP are acting as legal advisors.