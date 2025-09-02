Kraft Heinz to Separate into 2 Scaled Public Companies

The board of directors of the Kraft Heinz Co. has unanimously approved a plan to separate the business into two independent, publicly traded companies through a tax-free spin-off. The separation aims to maximize Kraft Heinz’s capabilities and brands while reducing complexity, enabling both new companies to more effectively deploy resources toward their distinct strategic priorities. According to Kraft Heinz, the move will lead to stronger performance while preserving the scale to compete and win in the current environment.

The two subsequent companies, whose names will be determined at a later date, will be:

“Global Taste Elevation Co.”: a global leader in taste elevation and shelf-stable meals with around $15.4 billion in 2024 net sales and about $4.0 billion in 2024 adjusted EBITDA. This company will include a portfolio of iconic brands and local jewels, with three billion-dollar brands – Heinz, Philadelphia and Kraft Mac & Cheese – with about 75% of net sales coming from sauces, spreads and seasonings. Approximately 20% of 2024 net sales are in emerging markets and about 20% are in away from home. This company will be well positioned to spur industry-leading growth across attractive categories and geographies, leveraging a proven go-to-market model and the brand growth system to deliver scale and performance.

– “North American Grocery Co.”: a scaled portfolio of North America staples with about $10.4 billion in 2024 net sales and around $2.3 billion in 2024 Adjusted EBITDA. This company, which will be led by Carlos Abrams-Rivera, will include a portfolio of popular brands, including three billion-dollar brands: Oscar Mayer, Kraft Singles and Lunchables. Approximately 75% of net sales come from brands that are No. 1 or No. 2 in their respective categories. This company is expected to generate reliable free cash flow through operational efficiency in stable growth categories and through the pursuit of growth opportunities for its brands in existing categories, adjacencies and away from home.

“Kraft Heinz’s brands are iconic and beloved, but the complexity of our current structure makes it challenging to allocate capital effectively, prioritize initiatives and drive scale in our most promising areas,” noted Miguel Patricio, executive chair of the board for Kraft Heinz, which has offices in Chicago and Pittsburgh. “By separating into two companies, we can allocate the right level of attention and resources to unlock the potential of each brand to drive better performance and the creation of long-term shareholder value. I look forward to working closely with Carlos and the Kraft Heinz team in the months ahead to prepare the organization for the separation.”

The separation will provide both companies with more strategic and operational focus, allowing them to dedicate the proper level of attention and resources to all areas of the business, enabling each respective brand portfolio to reach its full potential; reduce operational complexity, driving further efficiencies and industry-leading margins; and customize capital allocation based on the strategic ambition of each company, ramping up performance and retaining financial flexibility.

The companies are expected to have sufficient discretionary cash flow to invest in organic growth, return capital to shareholders and consider strategic transactions. In aggregate, the current dividend level should be maintained. Management is targeting capital structures to maintain investment-grade ratings for both companies.

“This move will unleash the power of our brands and unlock the potential of our business,” said Kraft Heinz CEO Carlos Abrams-Rivera. “This next step in our transformation is only possible because of the commitment of our 36,000 talented employees who deliver quality and value for consumers every day. We will continue to operate as ‘one Kraft Heinz’ throughout the separation process.”