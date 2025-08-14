Kosher Foods and the Back-to-School Opportunity

Grocers that are able to offer foods that meet special dietary needs plus fit into the other expected trends for popular school foods will be better placed to do well this back-to-school season.

As parents across the country prepare for school to start, sales of snacks and other foods popular in packed lunches are rising, as they do each year at this time. The retailers that perform best in this growing and increasingly competitive market will be those who are aware of the emerging trends around snacks and other kid-friendly foods — including those related to health and special dietary needs — and stock and highlight those products on their shelves.

The snack food market is growing globally, by both sales income and volume, with the United States making up about 20% of the segment’s $269 billion in annual revenue. Among the trends driving that growth are a growing demand for healthier foods, especially those that are vegetarian or vegan, as well as those that don’t contain common allergens, including dairy.

Making Sure Popular School Snack and Lunch Items Appeal to All Families

Data shows that about 10% of children in the U.S. follow a vegetarian or vegan diet and those numbers are expected to rise. In addition, many more consumers, even if they are not full-time vegans or vegetarians, seek out products that don’t contain meat, dairy or other animal-based ingredients at least some of the time, mainly because they believe such foods are healthier.

Among the popular products that these “flexitarians” are buying include dairy-free milks and cheeses. Another key reason that parents look for vegan items for school snacks and lunches is to cater to children with dairy allergies or who are lactose intolerant. A vegan product guarantees the absence of dairy.

Grocers that are able to offer foods that meet special dietary needs plus fit into the other expected trends for popular school foods will be better placed to do well this back-to-school season. Some of those trends include foods with a crunch component and spicy items. As always, packaged products, or food items that can be easily packed and kept fresh, remain top of mind for parents. In addition, retailers should be aware of general snacking trends, including the quest for more protein, locally made items and those packaged in sustainable materials.