Kosher Foods and the Back-to-School Opportunity

Items tie into emerging trends in snacks and other kid-centric products
Rabbi Moshe Elefant
Grocers that are able to offer foods that meet special dietary needs plus fit into the other expected trends for popular school foods will be better placed to do well this back-to-school season.

As parents across the country prepare for school to start, sales of snacks and other foods popular in packed lunches are rising, as they do each year at this time. The retailers that perform best in this growing and increasingly competitive market will be those who are aware of the emerging trends around snacks and other kid-friendly foods — including those related to health and special dietary needs — and stock and highlight those products on their shelves.

The snack food market is growing globally, by both sales income and volume, with the United States making up about 20% of the segment’s $269 billion in annual revenue. Among the trends driving that growth are a growing demand for healthier foods, especially those that are vegetarian or vegan, as well as those that don’t contain common allergens, including dairy.

Making Sure Popular School Snack and Lunch Items Appeal to All Families

Data shows that about 10% of children in the U.S. follow a vegetarian or vegan diet and those numbers are expected to rise. In addition, many more consumers, even if they are not full-time vegans or vegetarians, seek out products that don’t contain meat, dairy or other animal-based ingredients at least some of the time, mainly because they believe such foods are healthier. 

Among the popular products that these “flexitarians” are buying include dairy-free milks and cheeses. Another key reason that parents look for vegan items for school snacks and lunches is to cater to children with dairy allergies or who are lactose intolerant. A vegan product guarantees the absence of dairy. 

Grocers that are able to offer foods that meet special dietary needs plus fit into the other expected trends for popular school foods will be better placed to do well this back-to-school season. Some of those trends include foods with a crunch component and spicy items. As always, packaged products, or food items that can be easily packed and kept fresh, remain top of mind for parents. In addition, retailers should be aware of general snacking trends, including the quest for more protein, locally made items and those packaged in sustainable materials.

How Kosher Products Help Cater to Consumers With Special Dietary Needs

One convenient way that grocers can make sure they meet these changing consumer demands is to stock products that are certified kosher, a category whose standards frequently overlap with the needs of vegans, vegetarians or those with allergies. Today more than 12 million U.S. consumers buy kosher-certified products, far outnumbering the population of observant Jews that the certification was developed to serve. With more than 1 million food items certified kosher by the Orthodox Union alone, as well as smaller certification agencies giving their approval to hundreds of thousands of others, it’s easy for retailers to source these products, which also, on average, see sales that are 20% higher than their noncertified counterparts, due to their ability to meet the growing number of dietary needs and trends.  

The kosher system is based on Judaism’s Biblically derived dietary laws — including a ban on certain foods like pork and shellfish, a prohibition against mixing meat and dairy, and specific guidelines for slaughtering animals. Kosher-certified products need to indicate in a clear manner if they contain dairy products or any type of meat product that’s allowed under the religious dietary rules, including beef or poultry. In fact, all kosher products are classified in one of three ways: “meat,” “dairy” or “parve,” a category for foods containing neither meat nor dairy ingredients. 

These restrictions mean that most parve products also meet the needs of vegetarians and vegans, and are helpful to parents whose children need to avoid dairy for reasons related to allergies. (Under most certification schemes, parve products simply contain the certification symbol, while those containing meat or dairy print those words as part of the certification symbol.) Meanwhile, dairy-labeled products meet the needs of those who don’t eat meat. Kosher products are also not allowed to contain any insect-based ingredients, which are sometimes used for dyes and other components — an aspect that is helpful for vegans and vegetarians, and also for the general population, who may not find such ingredients appealing.  

Like the holiday season, the back-to-school season is a time when many shoppers change their habits to adapt to a new routine or a change in their pace of life. That also means it’s a time for retailers to step up to meet their shoppers’ needs as well as an opportunity to introduce new products or highlight items that could be especially appealing. Including a wider variety of kosher-certified products in back-to-school displays, sales or among the general aisles is an effective approach for grocers to ensure that they’re keeping up with consumer trends, meeting the needs of a wider range of shoppers and hopefully making more sales to more returning shoppers. 

About the Author

Rabbi Moshe Elefant

Rabbi Moshe Elefant is the COO of New York-based OU Kosher. As an industry expert, Rabbi Elefant oversees the certification and monthly inspection of 13,000 plants in 105 countries.
