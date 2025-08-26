 Skip to main content

Keurig Dr Pepper to Create Global Coffee Giant by Buying JDE Peet's

KDP to split into 2 new companies following completed $18B acquisition
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Peet's
KDP will create the Global Coffee Co. with the intent of becoming the world's No. 1 pure-play coffee company.

Beverage company Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) has entered into an agreement to acquire coffee powerhouse JDE Peet's for $18 billion. After the acquisition closes, KDP plans to separate into two independent U.S.-listed publicly traded companies.

Frisco, Texas-based KDP has a portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands and distribution capabilities. With annual revenue of more than $15 billion, the company holds leadership positions in such beverage categories as carbonated soft drinks, coffee, tea, water, juice and mixers. Its brands include Keurig, Dr Pepper, Canada Dry, Mott’s, A&W, Peñafiel, Snapple, 7UP, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, GHOST, Clamato, Core Hydration, and The Original Donut Shop.  

Based in The Netherlands, JDE Peet’s portfolio includes such brands as Peet’s, L’OR, Jacobs, Douwe Egberts, Kenco, Pilao, OldTown, Super and Moccona. In 2024, JDE Peet’s generated total sales of more than $10 billion.   

[RELATED: Food Giants Face Tough Decisions Amid Rising Popularity of Store Brands]

Upon completing its acquisition of JDE Peet's, KDP plans to separate into two companies: Beverage Co. and Global Coffee Co.

Beverage Co. aims to create a scaled growth challenger in North America's refreshment beverage market with KDP's popular soft-drink brands under its belt, as well as in high-growth categories like energy and functional beverages.

Meanwhile, Global Coffee Co. intends to become the world's No. 1 pure-play coffee company, with approximately $16 billion in combined annual net sales. With reach across more than 100 countries, Global Coffee Co. plans to benefit from a portfolio across all coffee segments, channels and price points. 

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
Dr Pepper
KDP also has plans to create a separate company, Beverage Co., focused on its soft drinks.

KDP's CEO Tim Cofer will become CEO of Beverage Co., and KDP's CFO Sudhanshu Priyadarshi will become CEO of Global Coffee Co. Rafa Oliveira will continue as CEO of JDE Peet's until the closing of the acquisition. Additional members of leadership and the boards of directors for both companies will be revealed at a later date.

"Today's announcement marks a transformational moment in the beverage industry as we build on KDP's disruptive legacy by creating two winning companies, including a new global coffee champion," said Cofer. "Through the complementary combination of Keurig and JDE Peet's, we are seizing an exceptional opportunity to create a global coffee giant. 

"This is the right time for this transaction, with KDP in a position of operational and financial strength, momentum across our evolved portfolio, and increasing coffee category resilience," he continued. "By creating two sharply focused beverage companies with attractive and tailored growth propositions and capital allocation strategies, we are poised to generate significant shareholder value in both the near and long term."

"We are excited to join forces with Keurig to chart the future of global coffee by leveraging our combined portfolio of the world's most beloved coffee brands," added Oliveira. "This highly complementary transaction will deliver an attractive premium for our shareholders and will create compelling future growth opportunities for our employees, customers and other stakeholders. We are incredibly proud of the formidable global platform that we have built at JDE Peet's and, together with Keurig, we are looking forward to powering a new era of coffee innovation and leadership."

The global headquarters for Global Coffee Co. will be located in Burlington, Mass., while its international headquarters will be in Amsterdam. Beverage Co. will be based in Frisco, Texas.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds