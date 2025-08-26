Keurig Dr Pepper to Create Global Coffee Giant by Buying JDE Peet's

KDP will create the Global Coffee Co. with the intent of becoming the world's No. 1 pure-play coffee company.

Beverage company Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) has entered into an agreement to acquire coffee powerhouse JDE Peet's for $18 billion. After the acquisition closes, KDP plans to separate into two independent U.S.-listed publicly traded companies.

Frisco, Texas-based KDP has a portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands and distribution capabilities. With annual revenue of more than $15 billion, the company holds leadership positions in such beverage categories as carbonated soft drinks, coffee, tea, water, juice and mixers. Its brands include Keurig, Dr Pepper, Canada Dry, Mott’s, A&W, Peñafiel, Snapple, 7UP, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, GHOST, Clamato, Core Hydration, and The Original Donut Shop.

Based in The Netherlands, JDE Peet’s portfolio includes such brands as Peet’s, L’OR, Jacobs, Douwe Egberts, Kenco, Pilao, OldTown, Super and Moccona. In 2024, JDE Peet’s generated total sales of more than $10 billion.

Upon completing its acquisition of JDE Peet's, KDP plans to separate into two companies: Beverage Co. and Global Coffee Co.

Beverage Co. aims to create a scaled growth challenger in North America's refreshment beverage market with KDP's popular soft-drink brands under its belt, as well as in high-growth categories like energy and functional beverages.

Meanwhile, Global Coffee Co. intends to become the world's No. 1 pure-play coffee company, with approximately $16 billion in combined annual net sales. With reach across more than 100 countries, Global Coffee Co. plans to benefit from a portfolio across all coffee segments, channels and price points.