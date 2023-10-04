Advertisement
Kellogg’s Rice Krispies Candy Bar

Frankford Candy, known for manufacturing and marketing licensed confections and gifts, has teamed up with the iconic Kellogg’s brand on two king-size Kellogg’s Rice Krispies Candy Bars. Inspired by family-favorite Rice Krispies Treats, the Marshmallow-Flavored bar blends Rice Krispies cereal with creamy marshmallow candy, while the Strawberry-Flavored bar pairs Rice Krispies with fruit flavor in a creamy white candy. Frankford’s first licensed Kellogg’s product to be available year-round, the single-serve 2.75-ounce candy bars will hit store shelves in April at a suggested retail price of $2.49 each. 

