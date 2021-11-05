Greek yogurt frozen novelty maker Yasso Inc. has launched its first incubator brand, Jüve Pops, a functional, vitamin and electrolyte-packed water-based pop. The brand provides thirst-quenching pops made with real fruit and less sugar, and featuring vitamins and electrolytes. Jüve Pops are come in frozen and freezable ambient formats, are made with real fruit and less sugar, and offer a burst of hydrating, energizing vitamins and electrolytes. Compared with the leading fruit bar, Jüve Pops have twice the amount of potassium (120 milligrams versus 55); more vitamins (C, B3, B5, B6 and E); less sugar (10 grams per pop); and fewer calories (45 per pop). It’s available in eight varieties: Tangerine, Triple Berry, Strawberry, Lemon Lime and Coconut frozen bars, and Orange, Grape and Triple Berry in freezable formats. The suggested retail prices are $4.99 per 4-count 9.8-fluid-ounce frozen box and $6.99 per 12-count 21.48-fluid-ounce ambient box. Yasso Incubator was developed to explore other sub-categories in the frozen dessert category and beyond, staying true to the brand’s passion for creating unique products that deliver an upgraded experience through taste, ingredients and nutritionals.