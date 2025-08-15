Judge Grants Restraining Order Against Former Market Basket Execs
In a bid to counter allegations made by supporters of Demoulas, the Market Basket board issued a letter signed by nearly 30 employees at the company’s corporate offices in Tewksbury, Mass. “We sign this letter to express our shock and dismay over statements our co-workers made to the press last week about our culture here,” the Aug. 11 letter read. “Allegations were made of hostile work environments, bullying, intimidation, fear and repression. It’s not true. That is not the environment we work in. What they describe is not our experience. There is no ‘culture of fear.’”
The letter went on to assert that “in many ways, the culture is better than it was before the suspensions in May.”
“This letter was signed by long-term associates with over 1,500 years of accumulated service at Market Basket,” noted Chuck Cassassa, Market Basket’s director of operations. “I was approached by many associates wanting to sign this letter to set the record straight. Even more associates would have signed this letter but for the fact that it is August and people are on vacation or are out at the stores.”
With around 90 stores across the states of Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine and Rhode Island and a no-frills approach to grocery retail, Market Basket enjoys cult-like popularity among its dedicated fans in New England and beyond, and Demoulas, affectionately known as “Artie T.,” is generally revered by his employees.
In 2014, Demoulas was toppled from the helm by a Market Basket board controlled by his cousin, Arthur S. Demoulas. As well as unprecedented coverage of the notoriously press-shy retailer, the ouster kicked off a customer boycott and caused the company’s employees to cease work in protest. After a few contentious weeks, a deal was reached to sell Market Basket to Arthur T. Demoulas for almost $1.6 billion.