Judge Grants Restraining Order Against Former Market Basket Execs

Joe Schmidt and Tom Gordon accused of trespassing on company property after they were fired
A restraining order against two former executives is just the latest salvo in the ongoing battle for control of Market Basket raging between suspended CEO and the company’s board of directors.

A judge at Middlesex County Superior Court in Lowell, Mass., has granted a restraining order sought by New England grocer Market Basket against fired executives Joe Schmidt and Tom Gordon, ruling in a civil trespassing case that the execs had violated warnings more than 25 times, causing irreparable harm to the company. The Aug. 14 injunction is just the latest salvo in the ongoing battle for control of Market Basket raging between suspended CEO Arthur T. Demoulas and the company’s board of directors. 

In a statement released to the press, Market Basket Board Director Steve Collins expressed his satisfaction at the court’s injunction, the effect of which “is to put a stop to these individuals’ ongoing unlawful behavior and order them to stay away from Market Basket’s stores and offices.”

Added Collins: “In the past few days alone, Schmidt and Gordon had gone to at least 23 different stores without authorization and Schmidt had used a side entrance to gain access to Market Basket’s corporate headquarters, where he spent time going through the offices of a number of associates. The court found that Schmidt and Gordon were not believable and that their conduct was harmful to Market Basket.”

According to Collins, the company suspected that the execs’ aim was “to intimidate our associates and disrupt company operations … despite numerous warnings and requests that they stop.”

Schmidt, Market Basket’s former director of operations, and Gordon, its ex-store and grocery director, were fired from Market Basket on July 22 “for insubordination, making false and derogatory remarks about the company and people associated with it, and inappropriate communications with colleagues,” according to the grocer’s board of directors. Both execs have affirmed their solid support for Demoulas, who was suspended in May, along with a few other executives, by the company’s board of directors amid allegations that he was planning a disruption of the grocery store chain’s business and operations through a work stoppage.  

In a bid to counter allegations made by supporters of Demoulas, the Market Basket board issued a letter signed by nearly 30 employees at the company’s corporate offices in Tewksbury, Mass. “We sign this letter to express our shock and dismay over statements our co-workers made to the press last week about our culture here,” the Aug. 11 letter read. “Allegations were made of hostile work environments, bullying, intimidation, fear and repression. It’s not true. That is not the environment we work in. What they describe is not our experience. There is no ‘culture of fear.’”

The letter went on to assert that “in many ways, the culture is better than it was before the suspensions in May.”

“This letter was signed by long-term associates with over 1,500 years of accumulated service at Market Basket,” noted Chuck Cassassa, Market Basket’s director of operations. “I was approached by many associates wanting to sign this letter to set the record straight. Even more associates would have signed this letter but for the fact that it is August and people are on vacation or are out at the stores.” 

With around 90 stores across the states of Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine and Rhode Island and a no-frills approach to grocery retail, Market Basket enjoys cult-like popularity among its dedicated fans in New England and beyond, and Demoulas, affectionately known as “Artie T.,” is generally revered by his employees.

In 2014, Demoulas was toppled from the helm by a Market Basket board controlled by his cousin, Arthur S. Demoulas. As well as unprecedented coverage of the notoriously press-shy retailer, the ouster kicked off a customer boycott and caused the company’s employees to cease work in protest. After a few contentious weeks, a deal was reached to sell Market Basket to Arthur T. Demoulas for almost $1.6 billion. 

