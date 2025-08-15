Judge Grants Restraining Order Against Former Market Basket Execs

A restraining order against two former executives is just the latest salvo in the ongoing battle for control of Market Basket raging between suspended CEO and the company’s board of directors.

A judge at Middlesex County Superior Court in Lowell, Mass., has granted a restraining order sought by New England grocer Market Basket against fired executives Joe Schmidt and Tom Gordon, ruling in a civil trespassing case that the execs had violated warnings more than 25 times, causing irreparable harm to the company. The Aug. 14 injunction is just the latest salvo in the ongoing battle for control of Market Basket raging between suspended CEO Arthur T. Demoulas and the company’s board of directors.

In a statement released to the press, Market Basket Board Director Steve Collins expressed his satisfaction at the court’s injunction, the effect of which “is to put a stop to these individuals’ ongoing unlawful behavior and order them to stay away from Market Basket’s stores and offices.”

Added Collins: “In the past few days alone, Schmidt and Gordon had gone to at least 23 different stores without authorization and Schmidt had used a side entrance to gain access to Market Basket’s corporate headquarters, where he spent time going through the offices of a number of associates. The court found that Schmidt and Gordon were not believable and that their conduct was harmful to Market Basket.”

According to Collins, the company suspected that the execs’ aim was “to intimidate our associates and disrupt company operations … despite numerous warnings and requests that they stop.”

Schmidt, Market Basket’s former director of operations, and Gordon, its ex-store and grocery director, were fired from Market Basket on July 22 “for insubordination, making false and derogatory remarks about the company and people associated with it, and inappropriate communications with colleagues,” according to the grocer’s board of directors. Both execs have affirmed their solid support for Demoulas, who was suspended in May, along with a few other executives, by the company’s board of directors amid allegations that he was planning a disruption of the grocery store chain’s business and operations through a work stoppage.